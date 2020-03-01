Automotive Anti-vibration Mounting Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2026

Automotive anti-vibration mountings, also referred to as anti-vibration mounts or vibration isolation devices, are automotive components designed to reduce or prevent vibrations, caused due to the running of the engine of the vehicle, by absorbing them. An automotive anti-vibration mounting is usually a heavy-duty mounting, which assures immense vertical static load in condensation and provides optimum anti-vibration in horizontal shear direction. Various types of automotive anti-vibration mountings are manufactured depending on the demand for load deflection. Automotive anti-vibration mountings boost fuel economy, safety, and improve efficiency of vehicle equipment.

Vibration and shock while driving can distract the driver and lead to road fatalities; hence, automotive anti-vibration mountings are incorporated in vehicles in order to prevent vibration and shock. This is a major factor that is expected to drive the automotive anti-vibration mounting market during the forecast period. Automotive anti-vibration mountings are specially designed to reduce and prevent vibrations, as vehicles that do not have anti-vibration mountings create difficulty while driving. This leads to an uncomfortable ride, owing to annoying vibrations, which are further likely to damage certain sophisticated components incorporated in vehicles. This, in turn, is likely to augment the automotive anti-vibration mounting market during the forecast period.

Automotive anti-vibration mounting boost fuel economy, safety, and improves efficiency of the vehicle equipment. These benefits are expected to boost the automotive anti-vibration mounting market at a significant pace during the forecast period. An automotive anti-vibration mounting requires regular maintenance, especially on temperature and pressure maintenance. This is expected to hamper the automotive anti-vibration mounting market during the forecast period.

The global automotive anti-vibration mounting market can be segmented based on material, product, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the automotive anti-vibration mounting market can be divided into metallic and non-metallic. The non-metallic segment accounts for a major share and is expected to remain a prominent segment of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the cost-effectiveness and low replacement cost of non-metallic anti-vibration mountings.

Based on product, the automotive anti-vibration mounting market can be bifurcated into suspension mounting, engine mounting, and others. Engine mounting is a highly attractive segment. The automotive anti-vibration engine mounting supports and prevents vibration, oscillation, and noise transmission from the engine.

In terms of vehicle, the automotive anti-vibration mounting market can be classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment leads the automotive anti-vibration mounting market. This is due to rise in sales and production of passenger vehicles around the world. High standard of living and customized car loan schemes are major factors boosting the sales of passenger vehicles.

Based on sales channel, the automotive anti-vibration mounting market can be split into OEMs and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment accounts for a prominent share of the automotive anti-vibration mounting market. This is due to the higher replacement rate of the component, owing to shorter lifespan. Aftermarket segment are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global automotive anti-vibration mounting market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive anti-vibration mounting market. This is due to the higher production of vehicles in the region, especially in China, India, and Japan. Expansion of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific, owing to rising foreign investment and increasing export of vehicles, especially cars, is expected to boost the automotive anti-vibration mounting market in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive anti-vibration mounting market include Delmon Group, VMC Group Company, Continental AG, Hutchinson, Trelleborg AB, Trinity Auto Engineering (P) Ltd., VibraSystems Inc., Bridgestone Corporation., ARTECA S.A., GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Apex Seals, and Anand NVH Products Pvt. Ltd.