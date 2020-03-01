Automotive Chassis Systems Market – Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

The automotive chassis systems market is facing a growing demand for lighter and stronger chassis systems. Chassis system made of composite components which would make the chassis lighter and stronger and aerodynamic are some of the key factors in driving the automotive chassis systems market. Light weight and aerodynamic chassis system also enhance the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Companies manufacturing automotive chassis systems constantly invest in research and development activities for the purpose of innovating new composite materials, which are a mixture of more than one element and are stronger and lighter than traditional components. These chassis systems are much lighter in weight and safer than ordinary chassis systems.

Reduction in weight significantly enhances the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Thus, innovation of this new type of composite material for the manufacture of automotive chassis system is a major driver for the automotive chassis system market. Polymer Matrix Composite, Metal Matrix Composite and Ceramic Matrix Composite are some of the composite materials that have been recently used in the manufacture of chassis components.

Safety of the passengers traveling in the vehicle is constantly improving with time. Usage of better composite materials increasingly makes vehicles safer and lighter than before. Companies are constantly focusing on research and development to improve the design of the vehicle chassis so that it is better equipped to handle the impact at the time of the crash.

Added protection is provided with the help of beams to the areas in chassis which are more prone to impact at the time of crash. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on innovating components with higher resistance to deformation. Constant improvement in safety of the passengers traveling in the vehicle is expected to be a key opportunity in driving the automotive chassis system market.

Rising Demand for Light-weight and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles bolstering Demand

The drive for lighter and stronger chassis system stems from the need for light-weight and fuel-efficient vehicles across the world. This is a key factor propelling the growth of the automotive chassis systems market. Over the past few years, there has been rising trend toward the incorporation of advanced components in the automotive chassis system.

Rapid strides being made by construction and infrastructural developments in emerging economies across the world is a noticeable trend bolstering the demand for advanced automotive among vehicle buyers. This, in turn, is driving the demand for automotive chassis systems.

The development of the real estate industry has fueled the demand for heavy vehicles in the region. Moreover, the rise of the business class in the region is driving the demand for luxury and premium segment cars. China and India enjoys a distinct competitive advantage in terms of quality and cost and this has prompted all the major players in the automotive industry market to setup their manufacturing facility in the region. This is expected to drive the automotive chassis system market further in Asia Pacific.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive chassis system market are Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), American Axle & Manufacturing (U.S.), Benteler International AG (Germany) and ZF Friedrichafen (Germanys).