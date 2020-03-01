Automotive Electronics Market- Growing Entry Of New Players In This Market Is Also Expected To Further Increase Competition In This Market

Competition in the global automotive electronics market is likely to increase, as the leading players are using different strategies to strengthen their position in the market. Growing entry of new players in this market is also expected to further increase competition in this market. The report published by Transparency Market Research elucidated about these strategies used by key players. Companies are focusing on research and development activities to develop new products to provide advanced services to their customers. Mergers and acquisitions and expansion are other strategies widely adopted by the players operating in the global automotive electronics market. Some of the prominent players analyzed in the report are Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG.

According to the TMR’s report, the global automotive electronics market is expected to rise at a steady CAGR of 7.40% over the projected period between 2017 and 2022. In terms of revenue, the market valuation is estimated to reach US$5.04 bn by the end of forecast period. In 2017, the global automotive electronics market earned US$3.53 bn.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) segment is likely to hold maximum share in the coming years as compared to its counterpart i.e. aftermarket segment. The OEM segment is rising due to increasing consumer preference to buy electronic components directly from manufacturers, as these components play a vital role in vehicle performance.

On the regional front, Europe is estimated to dominate the global automotive electronics market during the forecast period. The automotive electronics market in Europe could rise at 6.5% CAGR due to increasing demand for advanced automotive vehicles. Whereas, developed regions in Asia Pacific are expected to hold substantial share in this market in the near future.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31742

Technological Advancements to Accelerate Market Potential