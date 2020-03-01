Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market – Embrace the Future of Vehicles

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Snapshot

Automotive testing, inspection, and certification services are performed to check roadworthiness of a vehicle. This is a procedure, performed by governing body or government certified agencies to check whether a vehicle is capable to meet the standards regarding vehicle set by the governing body of respective country. In this a vehicle is tested for its safety features, noise, power assisted steering, engine transmission mounts, hydraulic, air and vacuum brake systems, brake and steering fluids, headlamps, direction indicators, and emission. There are several standards set by each country about different parameters related to vehicles such as emission limit, number of air bags required, seat belts, and other safety features. For checking these standards, a number of tests are conducted on vehicle. Some of the most common tests undertaken include frontal and side crash test, exhaust emission test, brake test, interior inspection, under body inspection, and different component tests.

The rising number of accidents, increasing automation in vehicles, advanced and more sophisticated components and features of a vehicle, increasing pollution, these are factors due to which demand for vehicle tasting and inspection is increasing day by day. According to the report, the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to expand at a 11.11% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2025.

Testing Services to Remain Most Lucrative

As testing is mandatory for all type of vehicles in many countries, the automotive testing services segment held nearly 39.56% of the overall market, followed by the inspection services, which accounted for 25.14% of total market revenue in 2016. As the cost of testing services is much higher than that of inspection services, the revenue generated by the testing service segment is greater than that of any other segment. Inspection services are mandatory to perform at a specific time period and the certification is mandatory for each vehicle. The certification services segment held 23.85% of market revenue in 2016 and remaining 11.40% was accounted by the other services.

Vast Difference in Emissions between New Types of Vehicles boosts Demand

The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market is being benefitted from a number of favorable factors. Surge in number of types of vehicles, increasing air pollution level, and rising number of road accidents are fueling the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market. Due to this, regulatory bodies are stressing on periodic testing and inspection of vehicles.

In addition, the rising demand for automated and technologically advanced vehicles, along with vast rise in imports and exports of vehicles necessitate periodic testing and inspection of vehicles. This is serving to boost the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market.

Furthermore, rising implementation of road safety norms for vehicular safety and fuel efficiency is benefitting the market. These regulations are in place to ensure if vehicles are fit to be on the roads, and adhere to emission standards. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly investing on testing, inspection, and certification services for their automobiles to pass periodical tests. This is helping automobile manufacturers to stay competitive.

Besides, mandatory periodic testing and inspection of vehicles in developed countries such as Germany and the U.S. is fueling the automobile testing, inspection, and certification market. Top players with wide geographical presence are bagging opportunities in developed countries for competitive gains.

