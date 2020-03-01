Biological Pest Control Market – Global Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Importation, augmentation and conservation of natural enemies constitute the three basic approaches to biological control of insects. Specific techniques within these approaches are constantly being developed and adapted to meet the changing needs of pest management. Improvements in rearing and release techniques and genetic improvement of natural enemies have resulted in more effective augmentation programs. Application of new ecological theory is transforming the way we look at conservation of natural enemies. Continued refinement and adaptation of biological control approaches and applications are necessary if the full potential of this biologically based pest management strategy is to be fulfilled.

In 2018, the global Biological Pest Control market size was 560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biological Pest Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biological Pest Control development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BASF

InVivo

Dudutech

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

F.A.R

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

Xilema

SDS Biotech

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

E-nema GmbH

Biohelp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biological Pest Control are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

