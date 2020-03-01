Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Opportunities in North America | Alpha Packaging, Silgan Holdings, HTI Plastics, Milacron, Berry Plastics Corp., First American Plastic

Blow molded plastic bottles are produced by a technique which involves molding of plastic with the use of machine blowing procedure in order to form light weight jars, bottles and jugs. The molding process is done by blow molding technique which is used on different plastics such as PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PE (polyethylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) to obtain molded plastic bottles. This needs a multi-layer technology in order to improve product compatibility and stability and regulate moisture barrier requirements.

Stretch blow molding, compound blow molding, extrusion blow molding and injection blow molding are few of the molding processes used to mold plastic. Out of these, extrusion blow molding is a more common yet simple process of plastic molding which includes a hot tube which contains the plastic material positioned in the mold. A molded shape is formed after air is blown from the top. The freezing of material takes place as soon as the hot tube containing the plastic reaches the mold and a rigid structure or shape is formed.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Growth Propelling Aspects

Low cost is one of the major aspects of growth of the blow molded plastic bottles market. The seven layers help in obtaining compatibility and rigidity along with stability which is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The blow molded plastic bottles have demand in the medical sector as they can be used to package medicines and maintain the quality of the medicines without them being adulterated or damaged. The increase in the pharmaceutical products has led to an increase in the adoption of blow molded plastic bottles thereby contributing to the overall growth of the blow molded plastic bottles market.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Material and End Use

The blow molded plastic bottles are made from different material based on the type of polymer. To name a few, materials such as polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene naphthalate, low and high density polycarbonate, polypropylene (PP), butadiene-styrene and polysulfone are used. The blow molded plastic bottles are widely used in different industries such as automobile, pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage etc.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Geographical Landscape

The geographies covered in the global blow molded plastic bottles include North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world (Middle East and Africa). North America witnesses higher market share and is followed by Europe owing to higher demand of blow molded plastic bottles. APAC region is expected to experience higher growth rate due to higher demand for household products. Middle East and Africa are poised to reflect steady growth during the forecasted period.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Competitive Landscape

The major companies involved in the global blow molded plastic bottles are Alpha Packaging, Silgan Holdings, HTI Plastics, Milacron, Berry Plastics Corp., First American Plastic, Amcor Limited, Sidel, Plastipak Holdings, APEX Plastics, Graham Packaging Co., Sonoco and Streamline Plastic.