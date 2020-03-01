Bunker Fuel Market – Global Industry Research Report 2019
The global Bunker Fuel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bunker Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bunker Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Exxon Mobil
BP
Shell
China Marine Bunker
World Fuel Services
Bunker Holding
Total Marine Fuel
Chemoil
Bright Oil
Sinopec
Gazpromneft
GAC
China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)
Southern Pec
Lukoil-Bunker
Alliance Oil Company
Shanghai Lonyer Fuels
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Distillate Fuel Oil
Residual Fuel Oil
LNG
Segment by Application
Tanker Vessels
Container Vessels
Bulk Vessels
General Cargo Vessels
