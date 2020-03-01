Bunker Fuel Market – Global Industry Research Report 2019

The global Bunker Fuel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bunker Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bunker Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exxon Mobil

BP

Shell

China Marine Bunker

World Fuel Services

Bunker Holding

Total Marine Fuel

Chemoil

Bright Oil

Sinopec

Gazpromneft

GAC

China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

Southern Pec

Lukoil-Bunker

Alliance Oil Company

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Segment by Application

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

