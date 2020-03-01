Carafe Bottles Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2027

The global bottles market is characterized by bottle products that feature exclusive range of designs meant for consumer as well as institutional markets through business to business market strategies. Though the overall packaging market caters to business market segments, host of packaging solutions such as carafes or carafe bottles are designed for consumer as well as business to business market segments. Carafe bottles are available in the global market in variety of material options including glass, aluminium, plastic and steel.

The global carafe bottles market represents continuous design innovations to encompass flexible functional performances and attractive product solutions. Carafe bottles due to their extensive exclusive designs and functional performances are gaining increasing popularity in the consumer markets. Consumer retail sales channel has emerged as key sales channel for manufacturers of carafe bottles. Carafe bottles are increasingly being manufactured from glass material though plastic materials such as high density polyethylene (HDPE) are also gaining gradual market preference.

The global carafe bottles market is characterized by presence of small packaging as well as consumer products manufacturers. Packaging manufacturers or converters operating in the global carafe bottles market are targeting institutional markets through B2B market strategies. The institutional market for carafe bottles represent high growth opportunity with considerable market for long term supply of carafe bottles. The consumer retail market segment for carafe bottles represents a fragmented supply side market wherein small sized manufacturers and distributors primarily operate through online channels.

Segmentation of carafe bottles as per material type reflects the segmentation market by materials such as glass, aluminium, steel, and plastic. High density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic type is the most common plastic used for manufacturing carafe bottles. Aluminium and steel carafe bottles have considerable market share in the global carafe bottles market due to widespread adoption in the consumer market.

Carafe bottles made of steel and high density polyethylene (HDPE) are popular among institutional or B2B markets while carafe bottles made of glass are increasingly being preferred in the consumer market for household purposes. Strong demand in the consumer markets for carafe bottles has encouraged many independent product designers to manufacture designed carafe bottles. Designer carafe bottles made by small volume manufacturers or independent product designers are finding market opportunities through online platforms. High adoption of online shopping platforms among consumers worldwide and particularly in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region is facilitating revenue generating opportunities for small sized manufacturers of carafe bottles.