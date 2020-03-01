Carotenoids Industry – The Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and to Understand the Competitive Scenario

Transparency Market Research exemplifies the competitive edge and distributed market of the global carotenoids market. Some of the most prominent players in the market are Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Novus International, Nutralliance, DDW the Colour House, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. These major players in the manufacturing and product development sector are committed to introduce user friendly carotenoids. They are relentlessly working towards develop product in the form of diet supplements, extracts, powders, etc. These companies are striving towards incorporating carotenoids with other herbal products for the benefit of consumer. They are expected to develop news strategies to introduce carotenoid in cosmetic and personal care sector. Introduction of carotenoids in such sectors will allow the key players to gain the competitive edge in the global carotenoids market. Thus, the global carotenoids sector is expected to observe expansion in product portfolio and wider market penetration.

Carotenoids are widely used in pharmaceutical sector to develop parallel treatment for various health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, eye disorder and aging. The global carotenoids market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4% during the forecast period. Cancer is said to have accounted for 8.8 million deaths in 2015 alone. Carotenoids are believed to have anti- carcinogenic properties. Thus, it can prove beneficial in treating cancer to a large extent and bring down the deaths related to cancer.

Geographically, North America is projected to hold a dominant share in the global carotenoids market. This region is expected to be leading due to health conscious consumers and increased disposable income amongst them. Europe is expected to be a major market for carotenoids in food colours. Lycopene segment of the global carotenoids is expected to boost the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. There has been increasing number of cardiovascular diseases, lycopene carotenoids acts as dietary supplement to keep heart rate under control.