Cervical Cerclage Market To Benefit From Rapid Technological Advancements During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

During pregnancy, the baby exerts pressure on the uterus which can cause the cervix to start dilating before the baby is ready for delivery. This could cause premature birth. This anomaly is known as incompetent cervix or cervical insufficiency. Cervical cerclage is a surgical procedure, wherein a suture is placed around the cervix to remedy an incompetent cervix or cervical insufficiency. The procedure involves stitching a band of strong thread around the cervix. The thread is tightened to hold the cervix closed.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cervical-cerclage-market.html

Cervical cerclage aids in preventing premature labor by preventing early changes in the cervix and in carrying the pregnancy to full term so that the baby can grow properly and stay inside the uterus. Having a history of some cervical surgery or a damaged cervix could makes it necessary to get a cervical cerclage in any following pregnancy to ensure it carries full term. Cervical cerclage is usually performed in the 12th to 16th week of the pregnancy. During this time, the pressure on the cervix is not too high to make it tough to position the suture.

A woman with cervical insufficiency is 3.3 times more likely to deliver prematurely and nearly 1% of pregnant women are likely to be diagnosed with cervical insufficiency. This is projected to drive the cervical cerclage market. Cervical cerclage provides an opportunity to carry the pregnancy to full term allowing the baby to grow to its full potential and aids in preventing premature birth or miscarriage. The procedure is successful in 85% to 90% of cases. Life saving benefits of the procedure far outweigh the perils of cervical cerclage. Few of the possible risks of cervical cerclage are premature contractions, cervical infection, and rupture of membranes.

The global cervical cerclage market can be segmented based on procedure technique, material used, end-user, and region. In terms of procedure technique, the global Cervical Cerclage market can be categorized into transvaginal cerclage and trans abdominal cerclage. The transvaginal cervical cerclage procedure technique can be further divided into McDonald cerclage procedure and Shirodkar cerclage procedure.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40808

The transvaginal cerclage is performed via the cervix and the trans abdominal cerclage is performed by making an abdominal incision. In the McDonald cerclage procedure, a permanent suture is placed around the cervix and is the preferred method by most doctors. In the Shirodkar cerclage, small incisions are made in the cervical and vaginal tissues to make the stiches hold the cervix close till full term. These stiches are placed much higher than the McDonald cerclage procedure to ensure that the cervix can be more securely closed. In the trans abdominal cerclage procedure, the cervix is closed shut with sutures that are made through an incision in the abdomen. Some patients have severe cervical injuries or have congenital absence of the cervix which makes conducting the Shirodkar or McDonald cerclage technically difficult or impossible. This is when doctors opt for trans abdominal cervical cerclage procedure. Based on material used, the global Cervical Cerclage market can be divided into multifilament, braided sutures, and monofilament non-braided sutures. In terms of end-user, the global cervical cerclage market can be classified into hospitals and specialty clinics. In terms of region, the global cervical cerclage market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global cervical cerclage market are Ethicon US, LLC, Medtronic, SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co, Unilene, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DemeTECH Corporation, Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V., Péters Surgical, Sutures India Private Limited, Kollsut-USA, and CP Medical, Inc.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40808

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com