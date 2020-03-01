CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market :Rise in the research and development activities for Cancer to Boost the Market

The growth of the global chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) market will be steered by the growing number of patients undergoing chemotherapy and a number of new drugs expected to be approved in the near future, says Transparency Market Research. In its report, titled “CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” the business intelligence firm says that the market will reach a valuation of US$1.88 bn by 2020, rising from its 2013 valuation of US$1.28 bn. The market is expected to post a CAGR of 5.7% between 2014 and 2020.

CINV drugs are administered to patients suffering from vomiting and nausea that occurs as a side effect of chemotherapy. CINV can hinder the progress of patients undergoing chemotherapy, making it very crucial for oncologists to prescribe the right kind of CINV drugs to alleviate the discomfort. Delayed CINV and acute CINV are the two major subtypes of this condition. While the former occurs up to five days after treatment, the latter occurs within 24 hours of a patient receiving chemotherapy.

Based on the major drugs available on the market currently, the report segments the CINV existing drugs market as follows: Akynzeo (netupitant-palonosetron FDC), Aloxi (palonosetron), Zofran Generic (ondansetron), Emend (aprepitant), and Kytril Generic (granisetron). Drugs in the pipeline that are studied in the report include: Rolapitant and SUSTOL (granisetron injection extended release).

It is expected that the incidence rate of cancer will soar 17.1 million by 2020. With a growing prevalence rate of cancer across the world, more and more patients are expected to undergo chemotherapy. This alone will be a high-impact driver for the global CINV drugs market. Studies show that nearly 30% of all people suffering from cancer are advised to undergo chemotherapy. Of these, about 70% to 80% patients suffer from CINV.

In the light of these factors, the CINV existing and pipeline drugs market will receive a boost with the expected launch of new drugs such as SUSTOL (APF-530) and rolapitant. The efficacy of pipeline drugs that are at the clinical study stage has been reported to be higher than that of the current CINV treatment drugs on the market. This will likely lead to physicians prescribing newer drugs more as opposed to existing drugs.

The growth of the CINV drugs market is expected to be hampered to some degree by the patents of two leading drugs – Aloxi and Emend – lapsing. This will cause a dip in the revenue of CINV drugs over the forecast period of the report, which ranges from 2014 to 2020.

Studying the market from the regional perspective, the report states that North America was the largest CINV drugs market in 2013 and will remain in this position until 2020. The CINV drugs market in North America will receive a massive boost from rolapitant and SUSTOL. Europe followed North America in terms of CINV drugs revenue in 2013. The alarming increase in cancer cases reported from Asia Pacific and Rest of the World will enable the CINV drugs market to grow vigorously in these markets.

Companies that have secured a competitive edge in the global CINV drugs market are: Helsinn Holding S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc. Heron Therapeutics, Inc., and Tesaro, Inc.