Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market Future Demand Analysis, Key Objective Forecast By 2028

Now-a-days, cloud based collaboration software tools has gained huge traction among enterprises. It is also broadening into a collaboration platform with some advanced competencies such as direct messaging capabilities, notification & alert, and document sharing. In enterprises, cloud base collaboration software is implemented to enable users to communicate effectively, which will help to eliminate application sluggishness associated while using multiple communication application.

Cloud based collaboration software plays a vital role in the software industry, as it is especially popular with software developers supporting source code and holding formatting of different kind of programming languages. Cloud based collaboration software also offers integration with several third party services including Google drive and drop box.

Cloud Based Collaboration Software:Drivers and Challenges

Enterprises are implementing cloud based collaboration software services such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) which is turning to be the major factor driving the growth of market. Moreover, enterprises are focusing on implementation of cloud based collaboration software to improve their operational efficiency owing to growing trend of mobility and bring your own devices (BYOD).The major advantage of cloud based collaboration software is to ensure all documentations are kept within same workplace to avoid keeping track of different versions of attachments. Moreover, workforce productivity and low cost are another major factors driving the market of cloud based collaboration software in positive manner.

Lack of data security and high internet dependency is one of the major restraints faced by vendors in cloud based collaboration software market.

Cloud Based Collaboration Software: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment model:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Software-as-a-service (Saas)

Platform-as-a-service (Paas)

Consulting

Maintenance and support

Segmentation on the basis of solution:

Document management system

Project and team management

Enterprise social collaboration

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise size:

Small and medium enterprises

Large enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Cloud Based Collaboration Software: Key Players

Some of the key players in the slack software market are: Microsoft Corp., Google, Slack technologies Inc., Aspect software, Cisco systems, Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc., Jive software Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation and Box Inc.

Cloud Based Collaboration Software: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region is holding the largest market share of cloud based collaboration market owing to the presence of large number of cloud-based solution provider.

In Europe and APAC region, the market of cloud based collaboration software is growing exponentially as there is rise in technology penetration and enterprises are focusing to offer better customer experience to gain competitive advantage.

