Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) Industry – Growth opportunities, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) Market by Type (Virtual Cloud Storage Appliances and Physical Cloud Storage Appliances), by Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud) for Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Research and Education, and Others by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 -2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cloud storage gateway market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the cloud storage gateway market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the cloud storage gateway market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the cloud storage gateway market by segmenting the market based on type, deployment model, verticals, and region. The type segment includes virtual cloud storage appliances and physical cloud storage appliances. The deployment model is further divided into a private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The verticals segment is further sub-divided into manufacturing, healthcare life sciences, media and entertainment, BFSI, retail, research and education, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with further country wise bifurcation include U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global cloud storage gateway market are EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Netapp, Ctera Networks Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Nasuni Corporation, Xactly Corporation, Maldivica, Agosto, Inc., and Panzura among others.

The report segments the global cloud storage gateway market as follows:

Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) Market: Type Segment Analysis

Virtual Cloud Storage Appliances

Physical Cloud Storage Appliances

Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) Market: Deployment Model Segment Analysis

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) Market: Verticals Segment Analysis

Manufacturing

Healthcare Life sciences

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Retail

Research and Education

Others

Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

