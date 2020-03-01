Coated Paper Market – Key Trends 2025 | Lecta Deutschland GmbH, Oji Holdings Corporation

The Research Report on “Coated Paper Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Global Coated Paper Market: Overview

Coated paper is a paper which has been coated with a polymer or compound to provide some qualities to the paper, such as surface gloss, weight, smoothness or condensed ink absorbency. Several materials, including calcium carbonate, Kaolinite, Bentonite, and talc can be adopted for coating paper for the high quality printing used in the packaging industry and in magazines. The china clay or chalk is bound to the paper with synthetic viscofiers, including natural organic binders and styrene-butadiene latexes.

Global Coated Paper Market: Key Trends

The rising popularity of e-commerce and home delivery systems is one of the primary factors augmenting the global coated paper market. The adoption of coated papers is high as they come in a variety of textures and finishing quality and provide various options for packaging. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for flexible packaging in the food and beverage industry is working in providing a fillip to the market. The growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastic packaging of food products is creating a staggering volume of demand for bio-based and degradable packaging materials. The increasing demand for good quality print images is also working in favor of the growth of the market.

The continuous reduction in raw material supply is adversely affecting the growth of the global coated paper market. The decreasing pulp plantation worldwide has led to the shutdown of several pulp manufacturing companies. Moreover, the high capital and resource requirement, along with strong workforce requirement, for the production of coated papers is hampering the growth of the market.

Global Coated Paper Market: Geographical Segmentation

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a major revenue contributor during the forecast period. The booming e-commerce sector, particularly in India and China, is stimulating the demand for coated paper in the region. The growing popularity of home delivery systems and increasing emphasis on advertisement and marketing strategies are also propelling the growth of the region. Moreover, the flourishing growth of the printing and packaging sectors is supplementing the growth of APAC.

Europe and North America are expected to witness sluggish growth owing to the presence of stringent regulatory environment and the rising penetration of electronic media. The growth of the Middle East and Africa can be attributed to the increasing demand from the printing and packaging industries.

Global Coated Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

The global coated paper market is a moderately fragmented arena with high competitive rivalry among key players. Several key players are investing sizeable funds for boosting their geographical outreach and acquiring small businesses. The highly capital intensive nature of the market is prompting companies to shift focus from developed regions to emerging countries, where raw materials and labor are cheaper. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global coated paper market are Sappi Ltd., NewPage Corporation, Nippon, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corp., Lecta Deutschland GmbH, Oji Holdings Corporation, and Dunn Company.

