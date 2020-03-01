Conductive Inks Market Outlook – Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends

Conductive Inks Market – Snapshot

A conductive ink can be defined as an ink that helps produce a printed object that can conduct electricity. The conductive ink is manufactured by infusing conductive materials (for example, graphite and other conductive materials) into an ink. Different sorts of conductive inks, such as silver inks, silver flakes, silver nanoparticles, and carbon nanotube inks, are used in printed and flexible electronics across different sectors such as health care, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, packaging, and displays.

Increasing number of innovations in printed electronics is anticipated to boost the global conductive inks market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for conductive inks from end-use industries, such as electronics & electricals (E&E) and health care, boosts the demand for conductive inks worldwide. Also, increasing preference for miniaturized electronics devices promotes growth of the global conductive inks market. However, complexities associated with high-end technologies are likely to hamper the global conductive inks market in the next few years. Nevertheless, rising use of the 3D printing technology in medical devices and other applications is projected to offer immense growth potential for manufacturers of conductive inks during the forecast period.

Planning To Lay Down Strategy For The Next Few Years? Our Report Can Help Shape Your Plan Better.

The conductive inks market has been segmented in terms of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been segregated into silver conductive inks, copper conductive inks, conductive polymers, conductive nanotube inks, graphene/carbon inks, and others (including gold, nickel, and aluminum conductive inks). In terms of both volume and value, the conductive nanotube inks segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2026, as these inks are used in several applications including transistors, radio frequency identification tags, sensors, photonics, and biological sensing labels. Based on application, the conductive inks market has been divided into photovoltaic cells, displays, radio frequency identification (RFID), printed circuit boards, biosensors, and others (including printed antennas and flexible thin-film batteries). The biosensors segment is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period.

To Obtain All-Inclusive Information On Forecast Analysis Of Global Market, Request A Pdf Brochure Here.

In terms of region, the global conductive inks market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a leading share of the global conductive inks market in 2017, followed by Europe and North America. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to increasing technological advancements and strong presence of manufacturers of conductive inks in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to boom in the electronics & electricals (E&E) industry in countries such as India, Malaysia, and China. Demand for conductive inks in North America is likely to increase during the forecast period, primarily due to presence of major manufacturers of conductive inks in the region.

Key players account for a major share of the global conductive inks market. Prominent players operating in the market and profiled in the report are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NovaCentrix, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc., Intrinsiq Materials, Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson Matthey PLC, Sun Chemical Corporation, Creative Materials Inc., and Applied Ink Solutions.

For More Actionable Insights Into The Competitive Landscape Of Global Market, Get A Customized Report Here.