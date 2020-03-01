” Contact Image Sensor Market 2019 – Expert Survey, Analysis And Market Professional Inspection Report 2028″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Contact image sensor is a kind of integrated module. It is a combination of an optical, a light sensing and an illumination system; all within one compact system. It is a type of LED sensor having useful applications in scanner technologies. Contact image sensor has become popular as it is a small and economic power source of imaging capability. Contact image sensor can sense any light which incident over its silicon surface. The distance between the document being scanned and the sensor is very less in the contact image sensor. Unlike CCD technology (charged coupled device), the size of every cell of the silicon surface is equal to the scale of the information to be scanned or captured. The image enlargement and reduction is not required when contact image sensor scans the image. Manufacturers are trying to innovate optical technologies with the help of contact image sensor. Brightness, uniformity, depth of illumination and optical simulation technology are some of the unique features of the contact image sensing technology.

Contact Image Sensor Market: Market Dynamics

Unique attributes provided by the contact image sensor over the CCD, are fueling the growth of its market. Contact image sensor with wide formats scanners can create sharp scans, which makes it ideally suited for scanning the minute details and fine lines of the technical documents. The suitability of contact image sensor for documents where exact color fidelity is not required is also contributing to the growth of its market. The compactness of contact image sensor is widening the scope of its market because it can be used in smaller products, unlike CCD. The cost-effectiveness of contact image sensor is resulting in its increasing adoption for varied applications. It is light in weight, which makes it suitable for banking and healthcare applications. However, the suitability of contact image sensor is confined to flat surfaces only, and it poses problems in sensing the materials which are not perfectly flat, which in turn restrains the growth of its market. The biggest challenge with the contact image sensor is that it provides low-quality images as compared to the traditional sensor. The power saving feature of contact image sensor is also widening the scope of its market, as it can produce good quality images with low power consumption. The use of contact image sensor for urine test instruments and culture vessel scanner is an opportunity for its manufacturers. Contact image sensor uses 1/10 of the electricity used by the charged coupled device, which makes it suitable to be involved in green projects. The application of these sensors is cost-efficient and environment-friendly.

Contact Image Sensor Market: Market Segmentation

The global contact image sensor market can be segmented by following end-use industries:

Healthcare

Government

AOI (Automated Optical Inspections)

Copier or Wide Format Scanner Applications

Gaming & Lottery

Financial & Banking

Others

It can also be segmented by its speed:

High-speed

Medium speed

Contact Image Sensor Market: Segmentation Overview

Contact image sensor is widely used in scanners (especially portable scanners), optical identification technology, electrographs and bar code readers. Contact image sensor can be used in place of line cameras as surface inspection devices. It can detect substandard conditions such as the coloring, dirt, missing parts, and positioning of the circuit boards, plastic films, printed documents, and sheet iron, etc. It can also be used for high-speed scanning for authentication of items such as banknotes. Contact image sensor is also widely utilized in the scanning part of copy machines as scanners.

Contact Image Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

The global contact image sensor market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of contact image sensor market owing to the increasing demand for energy efficient devices. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to electronics, wherein contact image sensor emerged as cost-effective components, aids in boosting the growth of contact image sensor market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for contact image sensor because of the increasing applications in healthcare and financial institutions.

Contact Image Sensor Market: Prominent Players

Some of the leading players in the global contact image sensor market are:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Mustek Systems Inc.

SAMSUNG

Siliconfile Technologies Inc.

ON Semiconductor

ITOCHU Corporation

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

TowerJazz

