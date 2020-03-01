Control Cables Market: Largely Driven By Rising Inclination Towards Process Automation In Different Industries

Control cables can be defined as multi-conductor cables which are used in instrumentation and automation applications. These cables are used to regulate and measure transmissions of automated processes. Typically, control cable is isolated with a braided shield, foil shield, or a combination of the two. While choosing a control cable for a specific application, the main concern is to keep in mind is flexibility. The control cables should be flexible so that it can be routed in a product correctly and still function properly. Often, control cables are referred by the application these are assembled with such as robotics cable, machinery cable, motor cables, etc. These cables are also called control flexible cables, control flex, and multi-core cables.

The global control cables market has witnessed tremendous growth since last few decades. The market is largely driven by rising inclination towards process automation in different industries. Furthermore, control cables find applications in various environment including dry & protected and also for indoor applications in moist conditions. Moreover, control cables are flexible and suitable for use under different circumstances which includes light, medium or high mechanical stresses.

These cables also offer resistance to caustic substances and oils and various degree of protection against electrical interference. Owing to these superior features of control cables, the demand for these cables is increasing among manufacturers, and this is likely to propel the growth of the global control cables market during the forecast period. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in extensive research and development activities in order to explore new applications of control cable which further surges the demand for control cables.

However, high installation costs of control cables are likely to hamper the growth of the global control cables market during the forecast period.

The global control cables market can be segmented into type, application, materials, and geography. On the basis of type, the market can be segregated into CY cable, YY cable, SY Cable, LiYCY cable, LiYY cable, LiHH cable, and LiHCH cable. Among all the cable types, SY cable is anticipated to dominate the global control cable market during the research study. This is owing to characteristics of SY cable to offer high reliability and mechanical protection as they have 4KV test voltage. Therefore, these cables are used in most heavy industries.

Based on the application, the global market can be segmented into conveyor systems, assembly links, robotics, production lines, air conditioning systems, machine tool manufacturing, power distribution, and others. Furthermore, On the basis of materials, the control cables market can be segregated into Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), and others. Furthermore, the geographical segment can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominant region during the forecast period of 2018-2026. This is primarily due to increasing demand from emerging economies including India, China, and other countries across the Asia Pacific.

The global control cables market is fragmented with many international and local players. Prominent market players have adopted product launch as their key strategy, followed by agreements and partnerships. Manufacturers are focused on significant product launches of multi-axis Control Cables which are related to products with higher efficiency and a broader scope of application. Some of the emerging players operating in the global control cables market include Belden Inc., Thermo Cables Pvt. Ltd, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Texcan, Multi/cable Corporation, Teldor Cables & Systems Ltd., Nexans, Techno Flex Cables, Orient Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Prysmian S.P.A. among others.