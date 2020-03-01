Cosmetic Chemicals Market – Global Industry Research Report 2019

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance or fragrance of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face and hair. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics.

North America was the largest regional market for cosmetic chemicals market in 2017 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America market is expected to grow significantly over the next seven years on account of biggest cosmetics market present in the U.S. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on owing to growing consumer spending on cosmetic products coupled with increasing disposable income in this region. In addition, cosmetic chemicals market in Latin America and Middle East regions are expected to grow considerably in near future.

The global Cosmetic Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Solvay

BASF

Ashland

Procter & Gamble

Evonik Industries

Bayer

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Givaudan

Lonza

Lanxess

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Emollients & Moisturizers

Single-use Additives

Surfactants

Thickening Agents

Others

Segment by Application

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes & Fragrances

Skin Care & Hair Care

Others

