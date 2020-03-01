Desserts Packaging Market: Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand

Global food market is very much diversified when it comes to offerings. A lot of innovations and explorations happened in this segment, particularly the packaging formats preferred for different food categories. Recent trends in desserts market shows, children between 6 to 12 years age appears to be the top consumers of desserts. Persons above 55 are the second largest group to consume desserts. Desserts has to be packed and stored properly, otherwise they will get spoil due to microbial activities including growth of fungi.

Protection from spoilage is just one aspect of desserts packaging. Other aspects are presentation and attraction. Glass jars, plastic bowls, paperboard boxes, metal containers are majorly used in desserts packaging. Desserts packaging market is growing rapidly due to increasing disposable income and rising population. A person on an average consume desserts 2 to 3 times per week. Desserts packaging market has shown a healthy growth in recent years.

Desserts Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Rapidly increasing consumption of desserts anticipated to be the major driver of desserts packaging market. Constantly growing adoption of desserts in everyday food consumption conducts, especially in highly populated regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is propagating the demand of dessert packaging. Growing per capita expenditure on food in emerging markets is translating to the growing demand of desserts ultimately driving the demand of packaging of desserts. Furthermore, growing array of packed desserts and increasing percolation of organized retail obliging manufacturers to use packaging as a tool to maintain & improves shelf life and safety of deserts ultimately driving the demand for the deserts packaging across the globe.

Moreover, rising health consciousness is anticipated to be the major restraint affecting the demand of dessert packaging market in general. Volatile raw material prices also act as restraint for the growth of desserts packaging market as packaging of desserts becomes inflated in some regions where availability of packaging is the major restrain for the desserts manufacturers. Dessert packaging manufacturers also face the similar problem with feed stock suppliers who are also the large players. Growing world population and growing per capita income levels in emerging markets like India, Mexico, Brazil, China and others offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of desserts packaging market.

Desserts Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

The global desserts packaging market can be segmented based on material, application, product type and packaging technology. Based on material the global desserts packaging market can be segmented into plastic (PE, PP, PA, PET and PS), glass, metal and paper & paperboard. Based on application desserts packaging market is segmented into frozen desserts, chilled desserts and shelf stable desserts. Based on product type dessert packaging market is segmented into pouches, stick packs & sachets, boxes, bags, jars and others. Based on packaging technology the global desserts packaging market is segmented into MAP packaging, skin packaging and others.

Desserts Packaging Market: Regional outlook

Desserts packaging market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America is expected to represent highest market share in global desserts packaging market. Emerging markets in APEJ, MEA and Latin America are major contributors for the growth of desserts packaging Market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing manufacturing proximity of global players and high consumer demand in the region. While, Middle East and Africa are also anticipated to see lucrative growth opportunities as the region is witnessing rapidly evolving living standards of consumers in the region.

Desserts Packaging Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global desserts packaging market are American Packaging Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A, D.S. Smith Plc, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, International Paper Company, Mondi Plc, RockTenn Company, Silgan holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc.