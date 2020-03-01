Dimethyl Ether Market : Growing Need for a Clean and Non-toxic Renewable Fuel Driving Growth of Market By 2025

Dimethyl ether is a colourless gas with a faint ethereal odour. It is shippe as a liquefied gas under its vapour pressure. Dimethyl ether is the simplest ether in the ether group. Di-methyl ether can either be derived from renewable materials such as biomass, municipal waste, and agricultural waste, or from fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas. Presently, a vast majority of commercial DME is derived from fossil fuels. LPG blending is one of the major application of dimethyl ether market across the globe.

The report estimates and forecasts the market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the dimethyl ether market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the dimethyl ether market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the dimethyl ether market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application type and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for dimethyl ether between 2017 and 2025.

Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.