Driving Innovation: Global EEG-EMG Equipment Market Demand and Opportunities 2019-2025

Global EEG-EMG Equipment Market: Overview

This report on the EEG-EMG Equipments market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy incidences and sleep disorder rate among patients is increasing the usage of EEG-EMG Equipments. Less pain and high definition imaging technology are the major drivers of the global EEG-EMG Equipments market.The EEG-EMG Equipment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, modality, end user and geography.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global EEG-EMG Equipments market.

Global EEG-EMG Equipment Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the market has been segmented into Electroencephalography and Electromyography. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by neurologist and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on End-user, the EEG-EMG Equipments market has been segmented into five major categories: hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, homecare settings and ambulatory surgical centers. The EEG-EMG Equipments are segmented into portable and standalone devices. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Global EEG-EMG Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global EEG-EMG Equipments market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles major players in the global EEG-EMG Equipments market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Compumedics Limited, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Cadwell Industries, Inc., Electrical Geodesics Inc., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Zynex Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited and others.

