Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2019-2025

Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment is make the car infotainment systems installed in electric cars.

Increasing demand for head-up and rear seat entertainment in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the overall market. Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment are projected to witness a high growth over the years.

In 2018, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment market size was 2960 million US$ and it is expected to reach 214400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 70.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Continental

Aisin Seiki

Panasonic

Harman

Alpine Electronics

DENSO

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE

Pioneer

Airbiquity

AISIN SEIKI

JVC KENWOOD

Audi

General Motors

Ford Motor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Audio

Video

Heads-Up

Navigation

Rear Seat Entertainment System

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

