English Language Learning Market – Global Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Online Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation. It empowers self-paced interactive learning environments that enable learners to achieve learning outcomes without being restricted to place or time. Generally, such environments involve numerous opportunities for participation users and multiple methods for motivating their success. Online language learning often entails high levels of self-directed and reciprocal learning or supporting peer learning.

China is the largest countries of online language learning in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 30% of the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 26%, and North America is followed with the share about 16%

Interpret a Competitive Outlook Analysis with Free Sample Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2173727

In 2018, the global English Language Learning market size was 6800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global English Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Berlitz Languages

Vipkid

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

51talk

Inlingua International

Rosetta Stone

EF Education First

New Oriental

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Babbel

Busuu

Eleutian Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chinese (Mandarin)

European Language

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Learner

Institutional Learners

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2173727

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global English Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the English Language Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of English Language Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/