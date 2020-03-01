Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

With the primal objective of providing superior quality market research information, this report was curated to provide a precise understanding of the global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market. The report comprises a thorough and extensive study of the market products, services, applications, technologies, end-users, and key players across the globe.

Scope of the Report:

Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment are mainly classified into the following types: Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment and Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment. Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment is the most popular type which took up about 57.14 % of the total in 2018 in Europe.

PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan A/S, Playpower, ELI Play, QUALI-CITE, ABC-TEAM, Wicksteed Leisure Limited, Lappset Group, Playdale, Van Egdom, Tigerplay, Streetscape, RODECO, SPI Global Play, etc. are the key suppliers in the European Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the European market in 2018.

The global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market is valued at 411.5 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 635.8 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Key players:

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan A/S

Playpower

ELI Play

QUALI-CITE

ABC-TEAM

Wicksteed Leisure Limited

Lappset Group

Playdale

Van Egdom

Tigerplay

Streetscape

RODECO

SPI Global Play

The report at first offers a complete and in-depth overview of the global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market through definitions, trends, and other insightful information. It studies the present market scenario, the size of the industry, and the ongoing trends. The primary research methodology used in the report provides a detailed understanding of the market in both qualitative and quantitative aspect. To construct the report and gain a clear picture of the market, various industry experts were interviewed and key opinion leaders (KOLs) were consulted. The report provides historical information, projected market growth, ongoing and potential advancements in technologies, macroeconomics and other driving factors of the market.

The market dynamics are presented in the report so as to provide a thorough understanding of the market growth. Market dynamics are the key and essential driving factors that are impacting the global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market. Hence, a thorough analysis of the same is of utmost importance. Factors like the emerging market opportunities, pricing history, trends in terms of value and volume, and potential restraints are duly taken into consideration and analyzed to get precise information concerning the market.

Furthermore, in order to understand the market attractiveness, the report analyzes the global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market as per the mentioned parameters of the Porter’s Five Forces approach. Additionally, a SWOT analysis is taken place in the report to highlight the weaknesses, strengths, and the looming threats that surround the market. All the methodologies have been conducted by professionals and industry experts who boast years of technical and practical knowledge.

