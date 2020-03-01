Fatty Esters Market – Global Industry Research Report 2019

Fatty acid esters (FAEs) are a type of ester that result from the combination of a fatty acid with an alcohol. When the alcohol component is glycerol, the fatty acid esters produced can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides. Dietary fats are chemically triglycerides.

Fatty esters are expected to witness tremendous growth owing to its increasing use in personal care including cosmetics, lubricants, paper and food products. Growing demand for fatty esters for industrial applications owing to its environment friendliness is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing consumer preference towards natural and specialty esters in personal care products is anticipated to further drive market growth. Increasing consumption of fatty esters in biodiesels coupled with the growing demand for biodiesels owing to the presence of supporting regulations is likely to propel fatty ester market demand over the forecast period.

The global Fatty Esters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fatty Esters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fatty Esters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acidchem International Sdn Bhd

Sumitomo Chemical

ABITEC Corp.

Archer Daniels Midland

Croda International

AkzoNobel

Faci Asia Pacific Pte

BASF SE

DuPont

Felda IFFCO

Gattefosse

Lonza

Sasol Limited

Stearinerie Dubois

Fine Organics

Stepan Company

PMC Biogenix Inc.

Subhash Chemical Industries

UNDESA Group.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

Glyceryl Monostearate

Isopropyl Palmitate

Polyol Esters

Glycol Esters

Sucrose Esters

Segment by Application

Personal care products and cosmetics

Lubricants

Food

Surfactants

Others

