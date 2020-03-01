Flexi tank container liner market is anticipated to create high growth prospects due to its convenience for logistics and shipping services

Packaging is consider to be the backbone of any manufacturing process which has seen extensive growth. For past few years, storage has been a major concern for packaging manufacturers to create an efficient packaging for logistics services. Most of the logistics companies are facing problems due to large size of containers and their cleaning processes. The use of flexi tank reduces the input of raw material required for packaging hence reduces the overall production cost. One of such innovative and convenient way of liquid packaging is flexi tanks. Flexi tanks are carried and transported easily and can be fully recycled and cost effective which creates an advantage over the traditional way of storage such as IBCs, barrels, drums, etc. Flexi tanks container liner are made of plastics which are lighter in weight and can be removed easily when not in use.

Global Flexi Tank Container Liner – Market Dynamics:

Flexi tank container liner market have seen an upsurge growth because of rapid development in the field of cargo and transportation industry. Increase in the usage of flexible packaging for industrial purpose is one of the key factor fueling the growth for flexi tank container liner market.

Trans Ocean Bulk Pte Ltd constructed a new type of flexi tank from which ISO container can be transform into bulk liquid transport system.

Flexi tank container liner market is anticipated to create high growth prospects over the forecast period due to its convenience for logistics and shipping services. In addition, increasing purchasing power and consumer preference for cheaper packaging solution are creating opportunities for packaging manufacturers and this trend is expected to grow over the forecast period 2017-2025. The main restraint for flexi tank container liners are the usage of plastic films which are dangerous for various environment. Strict norm against the usage of plastic are hampering the growth for this market.

Global Flexi Tank Container Liner – Market Segmentation:

The global market for flexi tank container liner can be segmented by the product type, by material type, and by application.

On the basis of product type, the global flexi tank container liner market is segmented into:

Dry bulk

Liquid bulk

On the basis of material type, the global flexi tank container liner market is segmented into:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others

On the basis of application, the global flexi tank container liner market is segmented into:

Food & beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petroleum products

Others

Global Flexi Tank Container Liner – Regional Overview:

The global flexi tank container liner market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

North America region is expected to dominate the market for flexi tank container liner throughout the forecast period due to its large cargo and shipping industry. Europe region is also expected to witness a steady growth for flexi tank container liner market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, flexi tank container liner market is expected to have the highest growth over the forecast period due to its large logistic business. Furthermore the rising dominance of Asia Pacific region are creating ample opportunities for packaging manufacturers due to its large scope for rapid industrialization. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to have slow and steady growth for flexi tank container liner market.

Global Flexi Tank Container Liner – Key players:

Few of the key players in the Flexi Tank Container Liner are Plastika Kritis SA, CLA Holdings Pte Ltd., SIA Flexitanks Ltd, Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc., Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd, Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Limited, My Flexitank Industries Sdn. Bhd., Globalliners B.V., Nier Systems Inc., United Bags Inc, LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., DAJIE Packaging Co., Ltd, Longjintai Packing Co., Ltd, Shouguang Jianyuanchun Co., Ltd., Zhongrun Plastic Products Co., Ltd., etc.