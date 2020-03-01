Garbage Bag Market by Top Manufacturers – International Plastics, Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd., Luban Pack

According to the World Bank report, the amount of garbage generated in urban areas, globally, is growing at a faster rate than the rate of urbanization. On an average, each person produces 1.2 kg of garbage per day and, thus, 7.4 million tons of garbage is produced per day in the world. This waste comes from households, schools, offices, market places, restaurants, industries, commercial complexes, agriculture, etc.

A garbage bag is a flexible material used for the collection, storage, disposal, and handling of garbage. In addition, it has a very wide application in the transportation and distribution of garbage. It has variety of names such as bin bag, trash bag, rubbish bag, can line, etc. Three Canadians, Harry Wasylyk, Larry Hansen, and Frank Plomp, produced the first garbage plastic bag in 1950. In the 21st Century, there are different materials available for the production of a garbage bag.

Those materials include Low-Density Polythene (LDPE), High-Density Polythene (HDPE), recycled polythene, liner blend polythene, Medium Density Polythene (MDPE), Metallocene Polythene (mPE), degradable polythene, woven polypropylene, biodegradable polythene, and co-extruded plastic bags. Garbage bags produced from these materials are low cost, hygienic, leak proof, lightweight, durable, portable, offer resistance to air & water, meet FDA and USDA specifications, and can be recycled. These bags come in a variety of colors, such as black, pink, green, white, transparent, etc. They are also available in variety of sizes, depending on their end uses. Garbage bags find a wide range of applications in day to day life and are widely used in households, colleges, offices, shops, restaurants, hospitals, industries, etc.

Evolving life style of consumers, increasing health and environmental awareness, and supportive environmental policies implemented by various governments across the globe are the major factors responsible for the increasing global demand for garbage bags and, thereby, their market growth.

Owing to its value added applications, right from handling of waste to transportation and distribution of garbage, the market for garbage bags is expected to create significant growth and investment opportunities for players operating in the market, especially in the developing countries. Besides, the garbage bags market is expected to continue to grow steadily in developed nations, wherein the consumer demand for garbage storage and handling bags is high. The main growth drivers for the market are private consumers, retailers, and local packaging firms, which focuses more on delivering the product in the local market.