Global Brachytherapy 2019 Global Industry Report Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Brachytherapy market is flourishing across the globe. Factors contributing to the growth of this market are increasing incidences of cancer, rising aging population and demand for alternatives cancer treatment. Global brachytherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Key players in Brachytherapy market are: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), C. R. Bard, Inc (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), IsoAid (US), and others.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. provides brachytherapy device namely brachytherapy after loaders and applicators. In December 2016, the company acquired the Medical Imaging business of PerkinElmer, Inc. In August 2014, it also acquired Certain Assets of Transpire, Inc., a Specialized Developer of Radiation Simulation Software.

Global brachytherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, device and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy, low dose-rate (LDR) brachytherapy, and pulse dose rate (PDR) brachytherapy. On the bases of devices, the market is segmented into brachytherapy after loaders and applicators. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer and other types of cancers. Other types of cancer include esophageal cancer, gynecologic cancers, anal/rectal tumors, head and neck cancers.

Regional analysis:

Depending on geographic region, brachytherapy market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market whose growth is attributed to increasing incidence of chronic illness, extensive use of brachytherapy and adoption of newer cancer therapies drive the growth of this market in America. Europe is the second largest market. Factors contributing for the growth of this market in Europe are increasing cases of cancer and increasing use of seed brachytherapy. Asia Pacific market is expected to show fastest growth in the brachytherapy market during the forecasted period whose growth is attributed to an rise in aging population, increasing prevalence of skin cancer and increasing awareness about brachytherapy as an alternative to surgery. High dose brachytherapy and low brachytherapy are widely used types of brachytherapy in Asia Pacific. Moreover, 60% of worlds` population resides in Asia Pacific and the number is continuously increasing. This increases the risk of having high prevalence of cancer due to lifestyle changes and addictions. Middle East and Africa show steady growth in this market.

