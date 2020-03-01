Global Gesture Recognition Technology Market: Highlights On Future Development, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2028

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Gesture Recognition Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” worldwide.

The global Gesture Recognition Technology Market has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the Gesture Recognition Technology Market across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Gesture recognition is a perceptual computing user interface with the goal to allow computer to capture and interpret human gestures via mathematical algorithms. A gesture can be referred to any bodily motion or initiation but most commonly hand and facial movement and expressions. Users can interact or connect with device with the use of simple gestures. Gestures are the primary source of input data. In gesture recognition technology, a camera captures the image and feed the image data to a sensing device, it perceives and interpret gesture and execute the correlated command. Over past few years, gesture recognition has been flourished in entertainment, automotive and electronic sector. Gesture recognition has enabled human and machine to interface easily. Gesture recognition were mostly based on 2D version, but are now advancing on 3D version, global companies are investing immensely on research and development of 3D sensor technology along with development of sophisticated gesture recognition technologies. Gesture recognition is an emerging technology enabling the user to interact with machine or a device to perform a specific task without touching it. Gesture recognition has a high potential to bring revolution between human machine interactions.

Gesture Recognition Market: Market Dynamics

Gesture recognition is an emerging technology and is gaining popularity ground the globe owing to high features. Gesture recognition market is expected to flourish at a high rate, and there is a high scope for the growth of new and emerging participants. New technological development is enabling automobile manufacturers to implement gesture recognition features allowing driver to manage control system of car with ease. Moreover, gesture recognition also improves the car safety on the road. These factors could have significant positive impact on the global gesture recognition market. However gesture recognition is still in infancy mode, due to lack of technology integration of gesture recognition is difficult and expensive hence cannot be afforded by middle class, therefore it may hinder the gesture recognition market.

Most of the electronic devices such as smart phone, tablets, PCs, Laptops, and TV etc. are equipped with gesture recognition hence enhancing the efficiency and ease of use. Gesture recognition is also finding its immense application in entertainment and gaming zone. Hence supporting the growth of gesture recognition market during the forecasted period.

The implementation of gesture recognition is hindered due to the technical challenges and also some social challenge. The gestures used must be intuitive simple and universally accepted. Due to rapid pace of innovation, ease of use and huge investment in R & D are expected to shift the consumer’s preference towards product with gesture recognition system in future. With the rapid pace of development of 3D sensing technology gesture recognition system the market is shifting from 2D gesture recognition to 3D gesture recognition. It is expected to dominate global gesture recognition market during the forecasted period.

Due to the rapid trend of automation in various industries gesture recognition possesses high growth opportunity during the forecast period. Moreover gesture recognition also holds good scope in the medical field. Global gesture recognition market is expected to grow owing to the rapid adoption of gesture recognition in various sectors such as defense sector, retail sector, transit sector and automotive sector.

Gesture Recognition Market: Segmentation

Gesture recognition market segmentation by gesture dimension:

2D Gesture

3D Gesture

Pointing Gesture

Gesture recognition market segmentation by technology

Touch-based Gesture Recognition

Touch-less Gesture Recognition

Gesture recognition market segmentation by end use:

Automotive

Consumer Electronic

Health care

Defense

Corporate

Residential

Government

Gesture recognition market segmentation by input method:

Wired Glove

Depth-aware cameras

Stereo cameras

Gesture-based controllers

Single camera

Radar

Gesture Recognition Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global gesture recognition market, owing to rapid automation activities in industries and adoption of smart technologies in various sector such as automotive and consumer electronic. Also Asia-Pacific is expected to have high gesture recognition market growth, owing to rising demand of smart phone and smart technologies in the educational sector. Moreover increase in adoption of gesture recognition is expected in the defense and aerospace in North America region.

Gesture Recognition Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global gesture recognition market are as follows:

Cognitec Systems GmbH

GestureTek technologies

Infineon Technologies AG

eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

PointGrab

SOFTKINETIC

Crossmatch

Elliptic Laboratories A/S

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Sony Corporation

