Global Green And Bio-Based Solvent Market Growth, Trends Progress, Challenges and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvent Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Chemical companies have put large bets on the production of eco-friendly solvents for various end-use industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, printing inks, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. This is the key underpinning of green and bio-based solvents which are characterized by low-VOC content. The demand for variety of chemicals notably bio-alcohols and D-limonene as potential alternatives to petroleum-based solvents has gathered momentum. Growing awareness about health impacts of household paints and coatings have stoked the popularity of green and bio-based solvents in domestic cleaning products. The global green/bio-based solvent market is projected to rise at promising CAGR during 2018–2025 to reach a worth of at least US$4 bn by the period end.

Bio-based solvent is a kind of green reagents obtained from biomass by biochemical methods, one of which is the familiar bio-ethanol. Global Green And Bio-Based Solvent market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green And Bio-Based Solvent.

This report researches the worldwide Green And Bio-Based Solvent market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Green And Bio-Based Solvent breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green And Bio-Based Solvent capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green And Bio-Based Solvent in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

DowDuPont

Huntsman Corporation

Corbin

Vertec Biosovent

Cargill

BioAmber

Galatic

Florida Chemical Company

Green And Bio-Based Solvent Breakdown Data by Type

Bio-alcohols

Bio-glycols

Bio-diols

Lactate Esters

D-limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others

Green And Bio-Based Solvent Breakdown Data by Application

Paints & Coatings

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Green And Bio-Based Solvent Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Green And Bio-Based Solvent capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Green And Bio-Based Solvent manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

