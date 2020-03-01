Global Incident and Emergency Management Industry Report – Growth opportunities, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

Incident and Emergency Management Market by System (Emergency/Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Safety Management System, Earthquake/Seismic Warning System, Disaster Recovery & Backup Systems, and Others), by Communication Technology (First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-ready Gateways, and Others), by Services (Training & Education Services, Consulting Services, Design & Integration Services, and Support & Maintenance Services) for Verticals (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Aviation, and Others) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the incident and emergency management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the incident and emergency management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the incident and emergency management market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the incident and emergency management market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the incident and emergency management market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Incident and emergency management market is segmented based on the system, communication technology, service, vertical, and region. System segments included in this study are emergency/mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/seismic warning system, disaster recovery backup systems, and others. The communication technology segment includes first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. The service segment includes training education services, consulting services, design integration services, and support maintenance services. The vertical segment includes BFSI, energy utilities, manufacturing, healthcare life sciences, government defense, aviation, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global incident and emergency management market. Key players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Frequentis, Intergraph Corporation, Esri, MetricStream, Intermedix Corporation and among others.

The market segments incident and emergency management into:

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market: System Segment Analysis

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Traffic Management System

Safety Management System

Earthquake/Seismic Warning System

Disaster Recovery Backup Systems

Others

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market: Communication Technology Segment Analysis

First Responder Tools

Satellite Phones

Emergency Response Radars

Vehicle-ready Gateways

Others

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market: Service Segment Analysis

Training Education Services

Consulting Services

Design Integration Services

Support Maintenance Services

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Aviation

Others

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

