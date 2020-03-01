Global Industrial Leather Gloves Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2016-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Industrial Gloves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The industrial gloves market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the industrial gloves market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the industrial gloves market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (in Million Units) across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report covers the entire overview of the market including the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities and trends that are predicted to leverage the existing nature and prospective status of this market. The competitive position of the industrial gloves market is studied through the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.

The industrial gloves market has been provided in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The industrial gloves market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the industrial gloves market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive industrial gloves market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the industrial gloves market’s growth. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the industrial gloves market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the major players in the global industrial gloves market are 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Semperit A.G., Showa Group, Hartalega Sdn. Bhd., Dipped Products Plc., Uvex Group etc.

The industrial gloves market is segmented below:

Industrial Gloves Market

By Product Type

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

By Material Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyethylene Gloves

Others (PVC, Leather Gloves etc.)

By End-use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Food

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Others (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication etc.)

