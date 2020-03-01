Golf Tourism Market – Global Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Golf tourism is seeing growing popularity, particularly as a form of recreational sporting rather than a competitive one. Tour package vendors are coming up with offers such as individual low-price or even zero-price overnight stays to attract customers.

The launch of new low-costairlineswill drive the growth prospects for the global golf tourism market in the forthcoming years. It has been observed that a large number of customers increasingly prefer air travel as the mode of transportation because it simplifies the access to international travel and drives the markets growth. Some of the major factors responsible for this growing preference includes reduced time consumption and enhanced comfort level. All the above factors encourage vendors to focus on launching the new budget-friendly ofcheap airlinesincreasingly. For instance, Air Asia and Tiger Airways are some of the recently commenced budget-friendly flights in Asia.

In 2018, the global Golf Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Golf Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Golf Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Golfasian

Golfbreaks

PerryGolf

SGH Golf

Your Golf Travel

Asian Tour

Carr Golf

Direct Golf Holidays

Haversham & Baker

Premier Golf

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic

International

Market segment by Application, split into

Direct

Indirect

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

