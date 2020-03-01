Growth of Raisins Industry Projected to Amplify During Forecast 2018 – 2026: Top Industry Report

The global raisins market is wide-spread, competitive, and fragmented. The food manufacturing companies are following customer centric approach to gain the competitive edge in the global raisin market, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). These companies are focusing on introducing organoleptic properties in raisins as a strategy to penetrate into the global raisins market.

With emergence of organic food industry, these companies are focusing on introducing natural raisins keeping health at the forefront. They are also keen on introducing innovative s and value-added products in the global market for raisins. Some of the prominent players in the global raisins market include Sunbeams Foods Pty Ltd, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc. and Kiantama Oy.

Due to fast-paced life people are adopting fast and nutritious breakfast options. Cereals such as cornflakes, rice flakes, and muesli, etc. contain dry fruits such as almonds, walnuts, and raisins. Rising demand for cereal-based breakfast is expected to provide growth opportunities to the global raisins market. The global raisins market is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

In terms of geography, the global raisins market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific. The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and rising presence of players involved in the industry. The global raisins market is segmented into natural seedless, golden seedless, monukka, sultana, muscat and black currant. But, natural seedless raisins is expected to register a higher growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to consumer preference and growing demand for the same.