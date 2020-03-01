Haitian Vetiver Oil Market is Expected To Witness Proliferating Demand Over The Forecast Year 2018 – 2027

On the basis of a recently published report by Transparency Market Research, titled, ‘Haitian Vetiver Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027’, the overall revenue generated from the Haitian vetiver oil market is anticipated to be valued at somewhere around US$ 21.9 Mn in 2018, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.4% throughout the forecast period (2018-2027).

In the global Haitian vetiver oil market, Europe holds a prominent share, i.e. 34.5% value share of the consumption of Haitian vetiver oil. On the other hand, Europe has the least share in the production of Haitian vetiver oil in the world. On the basis of our research, the Haitian vetiver oil market is expected to grow at a high growth rate in the Asia Pacific region, owing to factors such as rapid industrialization and increasing global presence of the key players involved in the cosmetic and Perfume market, which has made the Haitian vetiver oil market more competitive.

The increasing demand for Haitian vetiver oil in various aromatherapies among the health-conscious population is also fueling the demand for Haitian vetiver oil in the essential oil market. Many food manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies are very keen on using Haitian vetiver oil in their products and recipes. With the increasing demand for Haitian vetiver oil over the past few decades, it can be expected that the demand for Haitian vetiver oil will increase over the forecast period.