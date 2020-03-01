Healthy Snacks: Market 2019 – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles and Massive Growth Prospects in The Globally Forefront by 2026

A report added to the rich database of Qurate Business Intelligence, titled “Healthy Snacks Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024”, provides a 360-degree overview of the Global market. Approximations associated with the market values over the forecast period are based on empirical research and data collected through both primary and secondary sources. The authentic processes followed to exhibit various aspects of the market makes the data reliable in context to particular time period and industry.

Market Forecasting and Overview:

According to a new research published by our analyst the worldwide Healthy Snacks Market is anticipated to reach around USD 40,699 million by 2026. In 2017, the cereal and granola bars segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global healthy snacks market.

The rapid increase in the obesity rate of the global population majorly drives the growth of healthy snacks market. Growing concerns regarding healthy eating habits and increasing disposable income in developing regions support the market growth. The consumers are increasingly consuming snacks with a high content of fiber, calcium, protein, whole grains, vitamins, and minerals. There has been an increasing demand of snack products, which enable consumers to maintain weight, provide nutritional requirements, and align with their health goals. Major factors for increased demand include an additional source of protein and other nutrients. However, the high costs of healthy snacks limit the growth of the market. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and sale through online channels would provide growth opportunities for healthy snacks market in the coming years.

Increasing incidences of health disorders related to obesity have resulted in increased awareness regarding healthy eating habits. The growing digitization and access of information has further increased consumer awareness. Health and fitness consciousness is also increasing in countries such as China and India due to improving lifestyle and changing food habits. Consumers are tracking their nutritional intake, and consuming healthy snacks, thereby supporting market growth. Leading players in the market are also taking initiatives to increase awareness among consumers through health subscription and other marketing campaigns

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A significant rise in the obese population has been registered over the past few years in Australia, China and Japan among others. The obese and geriatric population is increasing in this region, increasing the demand of healthy snacks in the region. The sedentary lifestyle coupled with hectic work schedules is encouraging consumers to adopt healthy snacking options to meet their nutritional requirements. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of healthy snacks and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augment the market growth in the region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The various types of healthy snacks include dried fruit snacks, meat snacks, cereal and granola bars, nuts and seeds snacks, and others. The cereal and granola bars segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of on-the-go nutritious snacks. Additional features such as better taste and increased filling capacity further encourage its consumptions. These bars provide instant energy, thereby increasing its demand among sportsmen.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo Foods, Nestlé S.A., General Mills, The Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Herbalife Ltd., Nutrisystem Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Calbee Inc., and B&G Food Inc. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

