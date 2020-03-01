Hermetic Laser Packaging Market: Increase in the demand for the multi-layer ceramic packaging for wireless solutions, drives demand

Packaging is the process of protecting the product through various layers applied of different material to avoid direct contact with the external atmosphere. Packaging and its modernization have proved to be the latest trend in the packaging market as it provides the manufacturers to have value additions to their product. Packaging is the foremost factor which attracts the customers and thus is the targeted section in the product sale. Hermetic packaging is such a unique packaging in which the product is wrapped in a way that there is no space for air or any such elements and thus provide sufficient protection from the outer environment.

The hermetic packaging is expected to gain traction as it is widely used in various industrial applications such as defense, military, aeronautics and other. The primary benefit of hermetic packaging is that it protect the electronics such as sensors, laser diodes and other such components that are sensitive and has to be protected with extra layers. Thus the global hermetic laser packaging market is expected to grow with significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Hermetic Laser Packaging: Market Dynamics

The major factor that drives the global hermetic laser packaging market is the rising demand from the industrial applications such as electronics, aeronautics, defense, and military. The global hermetic laser packaging market is expected to gain traction in the forecast period as it is reliable, durable, provide effective protection, avoid contact with the oxygen and moisture, flexible and is effective to use. The increase in the demand for the multi-layer ceramic packaging for wireless, optical and data communication propels the growth of global hermetic laser packaging market in the forecast period.

The demand for the hermetic laser packaging is triggered considering its ability to withstand higher temperature providing ease to the user irrespective of any temperature constraints. The hermetic laser packaging protects and safeguard the highly sensitive electronic components and thus is high in demand for the automobile industries, aeronautics and other defense and military applications. The manufacturers’ to attract the customers with the quality of the product and to provide the high degree of protection to the product, are more inclined towards the use of hermetic laser packaging. It thus fuels the growth of global hermetic laser packaging market during the forecast period 2017-2027.

However, the stringent military standards, the cost associated with the packaging and risk related to the adoption of new techniques by the manufacturers affects the demand for the global hermetic laser packaging market. The availability of various economic and effective packaging process affects the growth of the hermetic laser packaging market in the forecast period.

Global Hermetic Laser Packaging: Segmentation

Based on the configuration, the global hermetic laser packaging market is segmented into

Multilayer Ceramic Packages

Metal Can Packages

Pressed Ceramic Packages

Based on the material type, the global hermetic laser packaging market is segmented into

Ceramic–Metal Sealing (CERTM)

Glass–Metal Sealing (GTMS)

Passivation Glass

Transponder Glass

Reed Glass

Based on the application, the global hermetic laser packaging market is segmented into

Transistors

Sensors

Lasers

Photodiodes

Airbag Igniters

Oscillating Crystals

MEMS Switches

Others

Based on the end-use industries, the global hermetic laser packaging market is segmented into

Military and Defense

Aeronautics and Space

Automotive

Energy and Nuclear Safety

Medical

Food and beverage

Telecommunication

Other

Global Hermetic Laser Packaging: Segment Overview

The global hermetic laser packaging market is segmented into various categories such as type, applications, configurations and end use industries. The global hermetic laser packaging market is segmented into various applications in which the MEMS switches, sensors, lasers and other such components are used. The increase in the demand for the atomization of automobiles favors the MEMS switch market in the hermetic laser packaging market. Based on the end use industries the global hermetic laser packaging market is dominated by the military, defense, and aeronautic industries. Based on the configuration, the multilayer ceramic packaging leads the configuration segment in the global hermetic laser packaging market.

Global Hermetic Laser Packaging: Regional Overview

Geographically the global hermetic laser packaging market is segmented into seven regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe. The strong economic conditions and higher investment in the defense and military favor the North America Market in the consumption of global hermetic laser packaging market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the potential target market for the global hermetic laser packaging market owing to increase in the energy needs, development in the defense, military, and aeronautics in the region and development in the economic status favors the global demand for the hermetic laser packaging market. Thus the global hermetic laser packaging market is expected to have the positive outlook in the forecast period.

Global Hermetic Laser Packaging: Market Players

Some of the prominent players for the global hermetic laser packaging market includes

SCHOTT AG, Amkor Technology, Texas Instruments Incorporated, LaserSharp FlexPak Services Llc, EB Industries, Remtec, Inc.