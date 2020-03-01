High-performance Ceramic Coatings Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Overview And Forecast, 2018 – 2023

Surface modification using ceramic coatings has achieved an important place in the industrial environment over the past several decades. High-performance ceramic coatings are a mature market but one in which new high-performance ceramic coating technologies, including both materials and processes, are continuously being developed. The availability of these new coating technologies is broadening the range of potential ceramic coating applications and substrate materials, including fiberreinforced polymeric (FRP) composite components, such as aircraft parts, rolls for the printing and textile industries, high-pressure hydraulic cylinders and camshafts. Meanwhile, the availability and

commercialization of new high-performance coatings technologies are changing the internal specification patterns of industries where they are already used, such as cutting tool inserts.

The North American market for high-performance ceramic coatings was valued at REDACTED in 2017. This figure is expected to increase to REDACTED in 2018 and rise further to almost REDACTED in 2023, with a projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.

Report Scope:

The report contains –

– An in-depth analysis of the technologies used for high-performance ceramic coatings.

– An overview of materials for high-performance ceramic coatings and their properties.

– New developments and recent patents in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD and other coating techniques.

– Current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings.

– Current and future market projections for ceramic coatings in all their major applications.

– Profiles of current industry players, including suppliers of equipment, consumables, coating service providers and users.

– A review of the economic/market opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.

Report Includes:

– 68 tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for high-performance ceramic coatings

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of new developments in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD, and other coating techniques

– Evaluation of current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings

– Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market including Haydale Technologies Inc., Hayden Corp., Honeywell Aerospace, Kennametal Inc., Plasma Coatings Inc. and Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

