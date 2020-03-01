High Tibial Osteotomy Plates Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2018 – 2026

High tibial osteotomy (HTO) is an orthopedic surgery procedure. The aim of HTO is to decrease knee pain and delay knee replacement. The procedure is widely used in the treatment of knee arthrosis. HTO techniques include dome osteotomy, closing & opening wedge osteotomy, Chevron osteotomy, and progressive callus distraction. Appropriate osteotomy type and precise surgical technique are important while selecting effective treatment for patients.

Closing wedge technique improves patient function and reduces pain. An article published by the Hospital for Special Surgery stated that opening wedge osteotomy offers greater survivability and usage of allograft decreases the rate of complications related to autograft donor site morbidity.

Opening and closing wedge techniques are predominantly used for high tibial osteotomy. Biplanar osteotomy, incomplete osteotomy with plastic deformation of the tibia, and rigid fixation are also performed for the treatment of unicompartmental arthritis of the knee. Biplanar osteotomy additionally provides improvement in osteotomy rotational stability. Incomplete osteotomy with plastic deformation of tibia promotes rapid bone healing. However, selection of technique, fixation type, and benefits over treatment of unicompartmental arthritis of the knee with arthroplasty are the factors to be considered before high tibial osteotomy procedure. Rise in geriatric population, availability of high tibial osteotomy plates at affordable prices, and improvement in health care infrastructure are the key drivers of the high tibial osteotomy plates market. Lack of consistent compliance by patients is a major restrain of the global high tibial osteotomy plates market.

The global high tibial osteotomy plates market can be segmented based on technique, material, and region. In terms of material, the market can be classified into metal, titanium, and stainless steel. Titanium plates are designed to be automatically curved and low profile. Titanium plates are available in wedges, straights, and slope options. Stainless steel plates are available only in either straights or slopped. Based on technique, the global high tibial osteotomy plates market can be categorized into open wedge technique, closed wedge technique, dome osteotomy, progressive callus distraction, Chevron osteotomy, and others. An article published in the Knee Surgery and Related Research in 2010 stated that lateral closing wedge osteotomy improves knee function and reduces pain in medial compartment arthritis of the knee. Significant growth depends on extensive analysis of current trend and future estimation of material and technique. However, the disadvantage associated with high tibial osteotomy metallic plates is obstruction in future joint arthroplasty.

Opening wedge osteotomy is the predominant technique used for high tibial osteotomy. Therefore, the segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global high tibial osteotomy plates market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America has higher incidence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis cases. HTO plates are largely used in the treatment of patients suffering from osteoporosis. Hence, increase in prevalence of this disease in countries in North America is expected to boost high tibial osteotomy plates market growth during the forecast period. Low cost of high tibial osteotomy and improvement in health care infrastructure are the other factors likely to propel the high tibial osteotomy plates market in this region.

Key players operating in the global high tibial osteotomy plates market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Tornier, Inc., Medical & Optical Instruments Australia Pty Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, TriMed, Inc., Group FH Ortho, and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

