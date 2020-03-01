Household & DIY Hand Tools Market – General Purpose Tools to Register Highest Demand

Global Household & DIY Hand Tools Market: Overview

By adopting a DIY approach, consumers are executing the common upkeeps of their households through the use of manual tools. Manufacturers of hand tools have been capitalizing on this trend by offering a wide range of household & DIY hand tools. While the demand for household & DIY hand tools gains subtle traction, manufacturers are concerned with the growing market penetration of DIY power tools.

Moreover, production of household & DIY hand tools is becoming complex as market players are expected to offer these tools at cheap prices. This has stepped the profit margins for manufacturers, and cost-effective procurement of raw materials continues to curtail large-scale production of household & DIY hand tools.

General Purpose Tools to Register Highest Demand, followed by Taps and Dies

The report projects that the demand for general purpose tools will remain high throughout the forecast period. In 2017, sales of general purpose tools accounted for a global market value share of nearly 60%. The report also revealed that the demand for general purpose tools will continue to gain traction for catering to the common use of household & DIY hand tools among consumers.

In addition, taps and dies, tools used to create screw threads, will register a significant growth in terms of adoption. In 2017, nearly US$ 1 Bn worth of taps and dies have been sold in the global household & DIY hand tools market.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38450

Online Sales of Household & DIY Hand Tools to Register Rampant Growth through 2026

Household & DIY hand tools will be predominantly sold through retail outlets. Live demonstrations and usability tests conducted in retail outlets will factor their significant contribution to the overall sales of household & DIY hand tools. Throughout the forecast period, around two-fifth of household & DIY hand tool sales will be accounted by retail channels.

The report further gives insights on the online sales of household & DIY hand tools. Online sales of household & DIY hand tools are poised to register the highest CAGR of 4.5%, and will account for more than one-third share of global market value by the end of 2026.

Leading Manufacturers of Household & DIY Hand Tools

Apex Tools Group, Akar Tools Ltd., JK Files (India) Limited, Channellock, Inc., Klein Tools, Kennametal Inc., Snap-On, Wera Tools, and Stanley Black Decker are the key companies partaking in the expansion of global household & DIY hand tools market. These manufacturers are expected to spearhead the global production of household & DIY hand tools in the years to come.

A majority of household & DIY hand tools manufacturers are expected to focus on developing multipurpose tools. However, low profit margins associated with cheap prices and cost-intensive procurement of raw materials will remain key challenges in the global manufacturing landscape for household & DIY hand tools through 2026.