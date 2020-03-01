Increase In Research And Development Expenditure In Life Science Drives Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics Market

Global Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics Market: Overview

Sample preparation is one of the most crucial steps in analysis of any particular biological substance or chemical. Analytical procedure usually consists of steps such as sampling, sample preservation, sample preparation, separation detection, and data analysis. After sampling and sample preservation, the next vital step is usually the sample preparation, which consumes over 70% of the analysis time.

Since sample preparation is the most time consuming step in any analysis and end-user industry constantly insists on more efficient products and automation systems to achieve high throughput. The results of analysis directly affect the decision-making process and therefore, the market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics, and epigenomics continues to remain dynamic through regular introduction of more efficient products. In almost all cases, sample preparation is an imperative step in analysis because many samples are not ready for direct introduction into the analytical instrument. The ever increasing regulatory requirements for testing substances, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals promise a better outlook for the global sample preparation in genomics, proteomics, and epigenomics market.

Global Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increase in research and development expenditure in life science is the primary driver in the global market for sample preparation. The life science sector comprises pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare segments. This is progressively achieving profitable revenues globally. This has been partly attributed to emerging markets and positive demographics in those markets as well as due to global leading edge research resulting in blockbuster innovations. These innovations are facilitated by meticulous and vigorous R&D efforts by global players and academia in all the aforementioned segments. R&D requires high throughput sampling and analysis. Hence, it is driving the sample preparation market.

Advancements in technology pertaining to sample preparation products is another favorable factor in the global market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics, and epigenomics. The past years have seen substantial advancements in technologies for enhancing sample preparation processes. These include automation and superior technique-based advancements such as solid supported liquid-liquid extraction as a development to traditional technique of liquid-liquid extraction. For instance, Agilent’s 7696A Sample Prep WorkBench provides consistent and precise results by eliminating errors associated with routine sample preparation procedures, such as dilution and derivatization.

Global Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global sample preparation market can be segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2015, North America held a 39.5% share in the global market, and is expected to retain strong foothold during the forecast period of 2016–2024 due to the high adoption of superior technologies across all end-user segments. Moreover, factors such as investments in cutting edge genomics, proteomics, and epigenetics research, rising emphasis on remedies for environmental concerns, and concentration of some of the world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and academic institutes in the region will propel the sample preparation market in this region.

Europe held the second most prominent share of 28.2% in 2015, owing to factors such as focus on cutting edge genomics and proteomics studies, leading innovative drug development clusters, and the eclectic mix of skilled scientist in academics and research. A total of 25 European biotech IPOs were recorded in 2015, raising around US$1.22 bn. Asia Pacific is considered the most lucrative market and is anticipated to grow at the strongest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to strong economic growth, increase in disposable income, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and the growing investments by market players in the region. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific is rapidly expanding, which will lay the platform for investment on sample preparation products. For instance, in June 2016, Pfizer, Inc. announced investment of US$350 mn to build a biotech center in China by 2018. Moreover, Asia Pacific has two of the world’s most populous countries, China and India. Hence, the number of underserved end-user pool is also high in the region, offering significant opportunities in the market.

