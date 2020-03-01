Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market : Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2025

Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Industrial gases are supplied in a range of different cylinders depending on the properties of the gas. Some are delivered at high pressures, while others are offered only at low pressures. Thus, the properties of an industrial gas decide the way in which it is supplied to the customer. For example, gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and argon can be readily compacted into a cylinder at pressures up to 200 bar.

Metal fabrication covers a wide range of activities from general welding to highly specialized laser welding processes. Companies in this industry require a responsive, flexible, single-source partner that supports the full application and equipment spectrum, combining both traditional and new cutting, welding and coating processes. Industrial gases for metals & metal fabrication play an important role in majority of these processes. They are cost effective and are environment friendly. In addition, they are energy efficient and improve productivity.

The global Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide (France)

Messer (Germany)

Cryotec Anlagenbau (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals (US)

Airgas (US)

Southern Industrial Gas (Malaysia)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

nexAir (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

Praxair(US)

The Linde Group (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By gas type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon dioxide

Acetylene

Others

By function

Primary metal production

Metal fabrication

Segment by Application

Metal industry

Automotive

Rail & shipping

Aerospace & defense

Heavy machinery

Others

