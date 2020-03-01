Inkjet Colorants Market Status & Segmentation By Top Companies, Major Applications, Key Regions, Product Demand, Forecast

Inkjet Colorants Market – Snapshot

Inkjet colorants are pigments and dyes used as raw materials in the manufacture of inkjet inks. Inkjet colorants are available in different forms such as organic pigments, inorganic pigments, high-performance pigments, and synthetic pigments.

Rise in Usage of Inkjet Printing Technology Drives Inkjet Colorants Market

Inkjet printing technology is a type of digital printing technology. Analog printing technology is being replaced by digital printing technology. Several types of digital printing technologies such as laser printing and inkjet printing are available. The inkjet printing technology is extensively adopted for product quality, efficiency, and speed. Inkjet technology is beneficial for the printing of color digital pages of all sizes such as newspapers and magazines. Some advantages driving the adoption of inkjet printing is attributed to the usage of water-based inks, which can help reduce environmental damage from the printing process. Furthermore, water-based inks add little weight to the paper or substrate on which it is used. This helps reduce transport costs, mailing rates, and the cost to remove ink for recycling. Inkjet printing provides a larger scope to personalize designs of direct mail marketing campaigns to increase response rates.

Volatility in Availability and Price of Raw Materials Hamper Inkjet Colorants Market

A variety of raw materials such as carbon black, treating agents, sodium hydroxide, sodium chloride, and para chloro ortho nitro aniline are required to manufacture inkjet colorants. Some of these materials such as carbon black are manufactured by inkjet colorant manufacturers. However, they do not manufacture all the raw materials that are required. Therefore, inkjet colorant manufacturers depend on outside suppliers to meet their raw material requirements.

Raw material related reasons such as their availability and supply play an important role in the increase and decrease of inkjet colorant prices. For example, in 2018, inkjet colorant manufacturers such as Clariant Corporation and BASF SE increased prices of their pigments and dyes due to the rise in raw material prices.

Opportunities to Develop Nanotechnology-based Inkjet Colorants

Companies such as Jetcolor are developing technologies to produce nano dispersed pigments and inkjet colorants for manufacturing high-quality inkjet inks for a wide range of applications such as cartridges, textiles, and car coatings. Nanotechnology is being used for an array of purposes in printing inks. This includes the development of self-dispersing inkjet pigments. Use of nanotechnology in the development of inkjet colorants is expected to provide many benefits such as superior heat resistance of the inkjet printing inks. Currently, few companies have successfully developed inkjet colorants using nanotechnology. However, several companies are developing expertise in nanotechnology technology to manufacture improved inkjet colorants.

Pigments are Preferred Type of Inkjet Colorants

Pigments and dyes provide color to inkjet inks. Pigments are preferred over dyes. Colorants in dye-based inks dissolve completely in water, while those in pigment-based inks are insoluble particles suspended in water. Therefore, pigment-based inks last for a longer period of time as compared to dye-based inks. Additionally, pigment-based inks can be used on a wider variety of substrates than dye-based inks. Pigment-based inkjet inks are better than dye-based inkjet inks. For example, pigment-based inkjet inks are waterproof and more resistant to fading as compared to dye-based inkjet inks.

Industrial Segment Consumes Large Volumes of Inkjet Colorants

Inkjet printing is used in a variety of industries such as newspaper, magazines, textiles, graphic arts, plastics, and metals. These industries use inkjet printing technology to produce large amounts of end products such as signage, conductive circuitry, and textiles. Large output of manufacturing industries utilize large amounts of inkjet ink; therefore, demand for inkjet colorants is high. Furthermore, many companies are striving to develop new applications for inkjet printing technology in industries such as 3D printing.

Asia Pacific is a Major Consumer of Inkjet Colorants

In terms of region, Asia Pacific produces a majority of the world’s inkjet colorants. It is one of the largest exporters of inkjet colorants. It is also a major consumer of inkjet colorants. Asia Pacific manufactures large amounts and various types of goods and products. China is known as the manufacturing hub of the world. Manufacturing of many goods ranging from textiles to conductive circuitry requires inkjet printing technology. Asia Pacific is a major producer of goods. Hence, it also consumes large amounts of inkjet inks and inkjet colorants.

Moderately Consolidated Market

The global inkjet colorants market is moderately consolidated, with a few multinational companies accounting for significant share of the market. These companies have developed several brands of pigments and dyes that can be used to manufacture inkjet inks. They have also developed a vast network of distributors to penetrate the market in various countries and regions. Key multinational companies operating in the global inkjet colorants market include BASF SE, Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, and Clariant International AG.