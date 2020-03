Interactive Projector Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2025

The Research Report on “Interactive Projector Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Snapshot

The global interactive projector market is anticipated to gain momentum in growth with healthcare application growing at a handsome rate in the recent years. In healthcare centers, information could be conveyed to visitors, staff, and patients with the use of interactive projector. Patients in waiting rooms could also be provided with information related to healthcare products and services and health insurance using interactive projector. The education sector is foreseen to raise demand for interactive projector because of rising need for environment-friendly and energy-efficient projectors. Demand in the market could also be positively influenced by increasing outlay of K-12 education in the U.S.

The smart homes industry is prophesied to set the tone for significant growth in the global interactive projector market with increase in market penetration owing to the emergence of internet of things (IoT). Teachings fostering critical thinking are said to be adopted by the education sector of the U.S., turning away from fact-based instructions due to the implementation of the Common Core State Standards (CCSS). Projects such as FAITH introduced by the government of Turkey in the education sector is projected to further push market growth in the near term.

Interactive projector is available in different types based on projection distances, viz. ultra-short, short, and standard throws. 0.38 to 0.50 is studied to be a short throw projector’s ideal throw ratio. Amount of light on the presenter’s eyes and shadows are observed to be significantly reduced with shorter projection distances. In this regard, a high growth rate could be displayed by the ultra-short throw projector market in the coming years. With a view to offer illumination solutions lasting for a long period of time, companies are predicted to invest heavily in research and development for improving frequency lamp replacement cycle, which is often complained about by end users.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Overview

Interactive projector offers preferable solutions for presenters to help them actively participate in communications with their audiences as the images are projected. It typically mimics the function of interactive whiteboards or any surface where the projection of images is made. This facilitates presenters to involve in a dynamic interaction with the projected images with the help of a mechanical or an electrical stylus or more often just a finger. Advanced interactive projectors could allow the copying or printing, replaying, or capturing of user-generated data with or without the original projected images.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Key Trends

The rising demand for e-learning on account of promising factors such as time saving, availability, and easy accessibility is expected to augur well for the world interactive projector market. Players looking to clinch profitable business deals in the world interactive projector market could be favored with the increasing adoption of web-based teaching methods in the education industry. A considerable growth is projected to take shape in the world interactive projector market as a large number of students opt for digital education to improve their resumes. Furthermore, the corporate industry is anticipated to make its contribution to the world interactive projector market on the back of the augmenting significance of online training.

The demand in the world interactive projector market could be propelled further as end users become aware of the benefits of e-learning. Most companies are predicted to adopt e-learning to be advantaged by enhanced employee productivity and minimized training costs. Moreover, online training could be provided to employees at an affordable cost with the implementation of cloud computing. Manufacturers are foretold to conform to various regulations of different countries, such as those devised by the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) and Canadian Red Act (CRA).

Global Interactive Projector Market: Market Potential

A whopping count of 47,000 government primary schools in the Maharashtra state of India went digital without government funding. This effort is expected to be in line with the goal of the Maharashtra government to institute as many digital classrooms possible. In one of Maharashtra’s Zilla Parishad primary school, blackboards have been replaced with interactive projectors and textbooks with tablets. An interesting fact about this digital transformation is that the citizens of Maharashtra have shown responsibility in terms of funding.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to a mounting awareness among end users and presence of bio-diverse cultures, Europe, North America, and other developed regions are envisaged to secure a telling growth in the international interactive projector market. However, in respect of revenue, North America could be one of the most influential regions in the international interactive projector market. This is envisioned to be on account of the surging penetration of bring your own device (BYOD) concept and prevailing large size of consumer base.

Thailand’s smart classroom policy and other government initiatives could be key for spurring the growth of Asia Pacific in the international interactive projector market. Other initiatives taken by emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, and Indonesia to modernize education systems are foreseen to be other factors driving the demand in Asia Pacific.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Competitive Outlook

Participants are forecasted to take to capturing untapped regions and extending product portfolio through long-term commitments. Innovation of product technologies for the purpose of offering better visual experiences could be a critical encouragement for participants to cash in on. Seiko Epson Corp., NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Dell Technologies, Inc., Casio Computer Co., Ltd., and BenQ Corporation could be some of the top participants in the worldwide interactive projector market.

