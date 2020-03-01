Kitchen Appliances: Market 2019 Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, New Innovations, Research, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Growth Factor till 2026

A report added to the rich database of Qurate Business Intelligence, titled “Kitchen Appliances Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024”, provides a 360-degree overview of the Global market. Approximations associated with the market values over the forecast period are based on empirical research and data collected through both primary and secondary sources. The authentic processes followed to exhibit various aspects of the market makes the data reliable in context to particular time period and industry.

GET Free Sample Copy of Kitchen Appliances Market Report! [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-PMR-ICT-422312

Market Forecasting and Overview:

According to a new report published by our analyst the worldwide kitchen appliances market is anticipated to reach USD 340.9 billion by 2026. In 2017, the refrigerator segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The changing lifestyles and hectic schedules of the working professionals lead to growing demand for kitchen appliances. Consumers prefer kitchen appliances, which are easy–to-operate and facilitate faster cooking. Rising disposable income is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. Increasing propensity of consumers to spend on appliances to lead convenient lives has also resulted in an increased demand for kitchen appliances.

The other factors responsible for the growth of the market are convenience in fast cooking and healthy food consumption. Players in the market are launching cooking appliances which enable faster cooking while keeping the nutrients of food intact. Introduction of energy efficient cooking appliances equipped with multiple cooking functionalities are available in the market to cater to the consumers in the market. Moreover, the increasing trend of smart appliances would also encourage manufacturers to launch innovative kitchen appliances, which are compact and easy-to-use.

There has been a considerable increase in middle class and young working population across the globe. Rising female working population and busy schedules of people have led to an increasing demand of kitchen appliances. Increase in the number of social gatherings coupled with growing need for quick and efficient kitchen activities has boosted the market. Growing purchasing power of individuals has led to increased spending on consumer goods. Rising disposable income enables consumers to purchase multipurpose and easy-to-operate kitchen appliances to simplify and ease their kitchen activities. Consumers generally opt for stylish and technologically advanced kitchen appliances, which complement their living standards. Market players are introducing new products equipped with advanced features at affordable prices to cater to the growing consumer demands.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The high living standards along with high disposable income in the region encourage consumers to purchase kitchen appliances to simplify kitchen activities. The growing adoption of smart technologies and home automation systems is further expected to augment market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing population and improving living standards.

The different types of kitchen appliances include cooking appliances, refrigerators, dishwaters, and others. In 2017, refrigerators accounted for the highest market share owing to increasing need to conserve edible items at a range of different temperatures. Consumers prefer to use energy efficient refrigerators owing to growing environmental concerns. Introduction of advanced refrigerators equipped with smart technologies is expected to drive the market in the future.

The various end-users of kitchen appliances include residential and commercial users. In 2017, residential users accounted for the largest share in the global market, and are estimated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. Residential consumers are increasingly spending on kitchen appliances to simplify kitchen chores and lead comfortable lives. Household consumers are opting for kitchen appliances, which are energy efficient and have minimal space requirements. In addition, improvement in living standards has encouraged consumers to buy technology-driven and luxury kitchen appliances. Integration of technologies such as Internet of Things and smart technologies into kitchen appliances is expected to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Whirlpool Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Want Full Report? Inquire [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-PMR-ICT-422312

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Kitchen Appliances market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Kitchen Appliances market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Kitchen Appliances players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Kitchen Appliances with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Kitchen Appliances submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Contact Us:

Web: www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592