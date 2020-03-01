Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market – Understanding The Key Product Segments And Their Future

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pump Market: Snapshot

For a number of industries including pharmaceutical, chemical, and biotechnology, vacuum pumps are equipment of high laboratorial-importance as they are used to maintain pressure and achieve filtration in various application. On the back of increased research and development activities by vendors of diverse industries to gain greater shares, the demand in the global laboratory vacuum pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

The analysts of this report have estimated that the stockholders connected to the value chain of the global laboratory vacuum pump market will be able to share from an opportunity worth US$1,165.2 by the end of 2025. This is substantial increment to the evaluated valuation of the market at US$1,686.9 mn in 2017.

In terms of volume, it has been estimated that more than 4.5 million laboratory vacuum pumps would be required across the world, which will ensure a prosperous foreseeable future for the global vacuum pump market.

Advancements in the technology to achieve desired vacuum via modern pumps, in a sealed and cost-efficient manner, is another key driver of the laboratory vacuum pump market. Players of this market have been consistently introducing products that are a progression over the former equipment and gaining greater shares.

On the other hand, strict government regulations, particularly in the healthcare segment, and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are a few restraints over the market for laboratory vacuum pumps.

Advent of Cost-effective Vacuum Pumps Driving Demand

The global laboratory vacuum pump market is gaining traction from consistent demand by a number of industries pertaining to biotechnology, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, chemical, power, oil and gas, and others. These industries utilize vacuum pumps for various applications that require pressure creation and filtration.

In addition to that, technological advancements that have made vacuum pumps a cost-effective equipment for diverse applications is reflecting positively on the incrementing demand. On the other hand, the cost of raw materials has been increasing at a high rate in the recent past and the fluctuations are expected to sustain in the near future too. This is the primary restraint over the global laboratory vacuum pump market.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of volume, over 4.5 million laboratory vacuum pumps to be required by 2025

Leading market players consistently evolving their products to meet diverse demands

Fluctuations in raw material prices obstructing market’s prosperity.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market (Product Type – Dry Vacuum Pumps and Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”

Key Segments of the Global Laboratory Vacuum Pump Market

Global laboratory vacuum pumps market, By Product Type

Dry Vacuum Pump

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump

Global laboratory vacuum pumps market, By Geography