Light Business Jet 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.68% and Forecast to 2021
— Light Business Jet Market 2017
A business jet is an aircraft that is designed for transporting a small number of passengers. Business jet fares and services are comparatively higher than commercial airliners. These jets are owned and operated by individuals, corporations, government agencies, and commercial business jet operators that offer business jet charter services. Such services extended through jet card programs or fractional ownership schemes allow customers to have various benefits of business jet travel without the need for full ownership of the business jet.
The analysts forecast the global light business jet market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global light business jet market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Light Business Jet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bombardier
• Embraer
• Textron Aviation
Other prominent vendors
• Cirrus Aircraft
• Honda Aircraft Company
• PILATUS AIRCRAFT
Market driver
• Preference toward leasing an aircraft over conventional procurement
Market challenge
• Planetary financial support for R&D
Market trend
• Adoption of 3D printing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type
• Global light business jet: Segmentation by aircraft type
• Global light business jet market for light jets
• Global light business jet market for super light jets
• Global light business jet market for very light jets
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global light business jet market: Segmentation by region
• Light business jet market in Americas
• Light business jet market in EMEA
• Light business jet market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenge
PART 10: Market trends
• Adoption of 3D printing
• Development of supersonic business jet
• Growing use of lightweight composites
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
