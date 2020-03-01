Linear Friction Welding Machines Global Market 2019 | 2025 Detail Analysis and Forecast

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Linear Friction Welding Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Friction welding (FRW) is a solid-state welding process that generates heat through mechanical friction between work pieces in relative motion to one another, with the addition of a lateral force called “upset” to plastically displace and fuse the materials.

Linear Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is chuck oscillates at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

There are many linear friction welding machines manufacturers in the world and most of them produce all kinds of friction welding machine, such as Branson, Thompson, MTI, Bielomatik and Forward Technology. All the manufactures are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, etc. Although there are also some Friction Welding Machine manufacturers in developing countries, but the scales of their Linear friction welding machines companies is relative small, and the products quality is inferior to foreign Friction Welding Machine products, so the price is lower than some foreign Friction Welding Machine products.

As the technology of linear friction welding machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the linear friction welding machines market. The high-end linear friction welding machines was mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

The Linear Friction Welding Machines market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 170 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linear Friction Welding Machines.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Branson

Thompson

MTI

Bielomatik

Forward Technology

Dukane

KLN

Daeyoung Ultrasonic

Chango

Linear Friction Welding Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Linear Vibration Welding

Linear Friction Welding

Linear Friction Welding Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Industry

Automobile Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Consumer Product Industry

