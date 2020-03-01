Lithium-Ion Battery Separators Market – Global Industry Research Report 2019
The Lithium ion battery separator shutdowns the mechanism of the battery when abnormal heat generation occur with the battery cell. Lithium ion battery separators are also used to prevent physical contact between anode and cathode while facilitating ion transport thereby preventing short circuit and increasing reliability of the lithium ion battery. Lithium ion battery separator are primarily manufactured from non-woven fiber, polymer films and ceramic material, where porous membrane are commonly used with these materials in manufacturing of lithium ion battery separator due its low manufacturing cost, prevent mixing of chemicals and improved mechanical properties. Key manufacturers of the market are shifting from use of polymer separator to ceramic coated lithium coated lithium ion battery separators which improved life cycle and increase the performance of lithium ion battery.
The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lithium-Ion Battery Separators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium-Ion Battery Separators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asahi Kasei
SK Innovation
Toray
Celgard
UBE
Sumitomo Chem
Entek
Evonik
MPI
W-SCOPE
Senior Tech
Jinhui Hi-Tech
Zhongke Sci & Tech
Cangzhou Mingzhu
Suzhou GreenPower
Yiteng New Energy
Tianfeng Material
DG Membrane Tech
Newmi-Tech
FSDH
Hongtu LIBS Tech
Shanghai Energy
Gellec
Zhenghua Separator
Huiqiang New Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Monolayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
Bilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
Trilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Power Vehicle
Electric Power Storage
Industrial Use
