Medical Courier Market Is Booming Worldwide According To New Research Report

Medical courier means supply of urgent medical and healthcare equipment, specimens or samples. Medical courier collects urine, blood and other samples and delivers them to the lab or clinics. These products are very important and demand quick transportation between clinics, hospitals and doctors. Medical courier provides cost effective way to transport medical supplies to the hospitals and medical laboratories. It provides effective delivery of samples using trained couriers and route optimization. Medical courier market demands delivery of appropriate samples and equipments on proper time and accessible care of the courier samples. If samples or specimens do not arrive in time, these samples may deteriorate or may increase the chances of inaccurate results.

The market of medical courier is witnessing a positive growth owing to the presence of various multinational medical couriers in the market. These companies provide 24/7 services to their customers and offer good level of services to reach the expectations of customers. Thus, this factor would ultimately increase the users of medical courier services by customers (i.e. pharmaceutical and other industries), hence stimulates the market growth. Additionally, major factor influencing the market growth of medical courier is increasing demand of medical samples globally which demands fast and effective delivery of these samples. Medical couriers offer this level of service which exceeds customer’s expectation.

Furthermore, medical courier services are also used for the transportation of cord tissue and cord blood. For example, Americord Registry LLC offers quick transportation of cord tissue and cord blood and also eliminates extra paying for the express couriers. Thus, cost effectiveness services by key players would further stimulate the market growth. Additionally, many key players provide custom services to their customers in compliance with various regulatory bodies which will further boost the market growth.

For example, Dynamex offers medical delivery services in compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements. Thus, the above mentioned factor would ultimately increase the level of company’s services and hence accentuate the number of users of medical couriers. However, medical, biotech and healthcare equipment and samples are delicate, thus medical courier is not often used for delivering these samples which will ultimately restrain the market growth. In addition, medical samples and supplies demands better control and high standards that medical courier unable to provide to the some extent which will restrain the market growth.

Geographically, North America dominates the global medical courier market due to increasing need of supplying healthcare and biotech samples and equipments in North America. Europe is considered as the second largest market of global medical courier market. The growth of medical courier market in Europe is mainly attributed to quick and effective courier services by key players in Europe. In addition, Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, South East Asia are the emerging regions for the global medical courier market due to increasing use of medical courier by medical laboratories and pharmaceutical industries.

Some of the major players in the medical couriers market are Affordable Courier Solutions, Inc., Aylesford Couriersswine, CitySprint Healthcare, IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc., Best Courier, Americord Registry LLC, Blaze Express Courier Service, Dynamex and others.

